Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) admitted that several of its workers have been confirmed with Covid-19, after at least 21 presented symptoms similar to those of the new respiratory disease.

According to the now state productive company, it is about 83 people, company employees or their relatives, of which seven have already died.

According to the weekly Proceso, Pemex reported that a total of 991 suspected cases are registered and 345 diagnostic tests have been carried out, of which 83 have been confirmed. In addition, he specified that Of the seven deaths, six occurred in retirees and one in a family member.

Through a statement, he detailed that of the 83 confirmed cases 12 have already been discharged, 33 remain in home isolation, 21 are hospitalized in an isolated ward, and 10 are in Intensive Care.

In addition, it indicated that it has implemented a “comprehensive prevention model” to minimize the spread of Covid-19 among its workers, retirees and their families, such as the implementation of Sana Distancia measures, work at home for administrative activities and vulnerable personnel, sanitary filters, cleaning and sanitizing in work centers and distancing of operating personnel.

Furthermore, the . agency, which quoted two sources, revealed that at the end of last week, Executives from the Abkatún-A platform reported internally that 21 oil company workers, including the on-board doctor, had presented “feverish symptoms.”

Four were transferred last Friday by air ambulance from the complex to the Pemex hospital in Ciudad del Carmen, in the state of Campeche, off the coast of which Abkatún-A is located, according to an internal document seen by ..

On Sunday, a “health intervention” was carried out with the support of local health authorities in Ciudad del Carmen and Pemex medical personnel for the “taking of samples,” according to another report by the state.

A source told . that workers who remain in the area will have to “triple shifts” to compensate those with symptoms of coronavirus. Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cases and whether that would lead to the temporary closure of the facility.

The Abkatún-A Process Center has a housing platform for 225 people, a production platform, a compression platform, a connection platform and a drilling platform in addition to two burners. All are interconnected by bridges and form part of the Abkatún-Pol-Chuc complex, which produces around 172,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude. Pemex produces around 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, without accounting for those produced with partners, according to its own data.

According to the data of the last report offered by the federal health authorities, so far there are 5,847 confirmed cases and 449 deaths across the country, although the Mexican government estimates that the number of patients is 8.2 times higher, so the real number would amount to almost 48,000.

This is because the Mexican health authorities apply the so-called “Sentinel Model” epidemiological surveillance, based on testing specific cases and subsequently calculating the potential of the disease.

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell noted that The entities with the highest number of confirmed cases are Mexico City (1,686), the State of Mexico (659), Baja California (464), Sinaloa (292) and Puebla (291).

During the press conference this Thursday at the National Palace, López-Gatell indicated that according to the recommendations of the scientific team before Covid-19 it is that the National Sana Distancia Day will continue until May 30, with the purpose of preserving mitigation measures; regionalize the measures, segment the mobility in the national territory and maintain the protection of healthy distance with the elderly, with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

In this way, he reported, in just over 900 municipalities in the country, quarantine may be lifted on May 17, since its transmission level is very low, like that of phase 1.

However, in areas of high concentration of the virus, the projection is that the measures can be lifted until the end of May., as long as people respect quarantine and stay at home.

The end of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in the country is expected on June 25.

“The end of the first cycle of the Covid-19 epidemic, that is, until 95% of the cases are exhausted, would be June 25,” López-Gatell reported, emphasizing that this will occur only if compliance is respected. mitigation measures and the Sana Distancia Workshop.