Six most fired NXT fighters

Mike Johnson of Pro Wrestling Insider has reported that six more fighters have been fired from NXT in the last hours, as his biography no longer appears on the official roster page of the Performance Center. None of the six wrestlers we’ll mention has had a NXT television presence but they were part of the Performance Center.

* Mohamed Abdelfattah, also known as Mohamed Fahim, an Egyptian-born talent who was signed in January 2018.

* Marcos Gomes, a Brazilian talent signed in May 2019 with experience in muay thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

* Faisal Kurdi It was signed in June 2019 after a test in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He had experience in Muay Thai and MMA.

* Edgar López, a Mexican talent, was signed in September 2019 after a WWE test in Chile. He had experience in American football.

* The bodybuilder, Hussain Aldagal, also from Saudi Arabia, was signed after a test in June 2019.

* Yifeng, known as Rocky In the NXT rings, he was one of China’s signed fighters with an acting past, he had signed in September 2016. He had been competing in live NXT events until last February.

With these six fired talents, the figure already reaches 22 layoffs within the WWE development system, between talent, interviewers and coaches. With the figure already in that margin of 20 to 25 people who were to leave the company within this division.

