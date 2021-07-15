Six Moroccan tennis players, provisionally suspended for rigging

07/14/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

The International Agency for Tennis Integrity (AIT) confirmed this Wednesday that six Moroccan tennis players were provisionally suspended, pending an investigation into allegations of fixing of matches.

The six players affected by the measure are Amine Ahouda, Anas Chakrouni, Ayoub Chakrouni, Mohamed Zakaria Khalil, Soufiane El Mesbahi, and Yassir Kilani.

This sanction comes a few days after the shadow of the fix was known in some matches of the recent edition of Wimbledon.

The six are prohibited from competing or attending any tennis event organized by the governing bodies of this sport, while the charges against them for alleged infractions of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are being studied.