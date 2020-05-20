Six-month extension to immigrants for COVID-19 in Spain. The Government has decided to automatically extend all residence, work or study authorizations. The extension takes effect from the day following the expiration of the permit and will extend for the six months following the end of the alarm state.

The Spanish Government has decided to grant a six-month extension to immigrants’ permits due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While in the United States the same rules persist almost intact, the authorities in Spain ‘lead by example’ and decide to automatically extend the permits of immigrants living in that country.

The suspension of deadlines and the closing of immigration offices were pushing foreigners into irregularity, therefore, the government will automatically extend all residence, work or study authorizations that expire during the validity of the state of alarm or up to three months before his declaration, he publishes El País.

The order has been published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette. The six-month extension, signed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, at the proposal of the Secretary of State for Migration, takes effect from the day following the expiration of the permit and will last for six months after the end of the state of alarm.

Due to the crisis caused by COVID-19 and the preventive isolation imposed in the country since March 14, administrative deadlines were suspended and public service offices were closed. This created a problem for the procedures of immigrants who need to renew their authorizations in person and their employment or legal residence in Spain depends on it.

“The impossibility of presenting applications for the renewal of residence and work authorizations is generating great legal uncertainty both for foreigners who are in Spain, as well as for employers and other social and economic operators,” explains the Illa document.

The decision of the six-month extension will be a relief for thousands of people who, already before the coronavirus crisis, suffered from months of waiting to renew any of their documents due to the collapse of the immigration offices.

