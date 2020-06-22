The guitar he played Kurt Cobain on the album « MTV Unplugged in New York » (1994) it was sold this Saturday for $ 6 million at an auction in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, USA) and thus became the most expensive in history, according to the house Julien’s. The bookmaker stressed in a statement that the figure represents a « new world record for a guitar. »

The buyer is the Australian magnate Peter Freedman, who plans to go on tour with the guitar of the leader of « Nirvana » and raise funds for groups to support the artists. The bid for this 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic model, which Cobain played in 1994, started at $ 250,000 and quickly exceeded $ 1 million, eventually being sold for $ 6 million.

Until now, the most expensive guitar had been a Fender Stratocaster used by David Gilmour of « Pink Floyd », and which was sold for $ 4 million in 2019 at a charity auction.

Cobain’s guitar bundle also includes the original instrument case, which the musician decorated with a sticker from the album « Feel the darkness » (1990) by the band « Poison Idea ». With a tone much more intimate than that of his rabid and tormented studio albums, the « Unplugged » of « Nirvana », which Cobain recorded with that guitar, picks up an acoustic concert that the band gave in November 1993 for MTV. The album was released in November of the following year, about seven months after Cobain’s suicide, and became a critical and bestseller. « MTV Unplugged in New York » was the first release of Nirvana after the musician’s death and earned a place of honor within the band’s brief but highly influential discography.