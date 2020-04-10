Barcelona is about to jump into the air and so is its president, Josep María Bartomeu, increasingly cornered and only after the Barçagate scandal. His unilateral decision, to avoid a motion of censure from within, of dispense with four directors, two of them vice presidents, to end his year in office surrounded exclusively by a team of “loyal” and obedient managers, he is being turned against him and threatens to end his mandate on the fast track.

As the newspaper La Vanguardia has advanced in its digital edition, Emili Rousaud, Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elías and Josep PontThose who had been singled out by Bartomeu to leave the board due to discrepancies in their practices, have been joined by two unruly new managers: María Teixidor and Jordi Calsamiglia.

The six leaders delivered this Holy Thursday before a notary a joint letter of resignation, which “Could include critical and even compromising elements on current management”, as reported by La Vanguardia, and subsequently they have communicated to Bartomeu their irrevocable decision.

The resignation of the six managers of Barcelona has been joint and comes as a result of an organized reaction to stage the disagreement with the way the president manages the entity Bartomeu, whose figure is currently questioned.

Bartomeu is left alone

The events that have triggered the riot are the so-called Barçagate, the hiring of a company to soil the image of Barcelona footballers on social networks, as well as the discrepancies in the way in which Bartomeu has conducted negotiations with the first-team footballers when requesting a reduction in wages due to the coronavirus crisis.

Counting Bartomeu, Barcelona’s board consisted of 19 managers who will now be 13 if there are no new additions. The president’s intention was to move internal pieces to fill the vacancies, although according to the Statutes Bartomeu could continue as president despite the resignations.

This is the farewell letter signed by the six directors who have resigned en bloc from the Board of Bartomeu and published by La Vanguardia:

“We hereby want to communicate that the undersigned managers have transferred to President Bartomeu our decision to irrevocably resign from our position as managers of FC Barcelona.

We have reached this point by not being able to reverse the criteria and forms of management of the club in the face of the important challenges of the future and, especially, from the new post-pandemic scenario.

We must also highlight our disenchantment with the unfortunate episode on social networks, known as ‘Barçagate’, which we learned about through the press.

We ask here that once the results of the audit entrusted to PWC are presented, that responsibilities be cleared as well as the eventual compensation for the corresponding assets.

As a last service to our club, we recommend that as soon as circumstances allow it to convene new elections that allow, with all the ‘authority’, to manage the club in the best possible way in the face of the important challenges of the immediate future.

Last but not least, we want to have a very special recognition and thanks to our colleagues on the Board of Directors who have dedicated and dedicate their best energies and efforts for the good of our beloved Barcelona Football Club. Also to thank the executives and employees of the Club for their support and excellent work during this time in which we have had the honor of serving our beloved Barça.

A big hug to everyone

VISCA EL BARÇA

Emili Rousaud i Parés, Enric Tombas i Navarro, Maria Teixidor i Jufresa,

Silvio Elías i Marimón, Josep Pont i Amenós, Jordi Calsamiglia i Blancafort ”