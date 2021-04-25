Six La Primitiva winners win more than 40,000 euros and the jackpot reaches 12.7 million

The draw for the Primitive celebrated this Saturday has left a total of six successful second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 40,273.54 euros each.

Specifically, the six winning tickets have been validated in Lottery administrations in the towns of Walls (Asturias), Palencia, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Madrid, Bergondo (A Coruña) and Adeje (Santa Cruz of Tenerife).

Also, this Saturday there have been no winners of special category or first category, so the generated pot accumulates for the next draw, which will take place on Thursday, April 29.

In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 12.7 million euros, has reported State Lotteries and Betting.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 12,095,133 euros.