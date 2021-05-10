Six killed in shooting at birthday party in America

Six people died early this Sunday during a birthday party in the city of Colorado Springs (Colorado, USA), while the perpetrator committed suicide, local police said in a statement.

Police responded to a call warning of the shooting at 12:18 am local time on Sunday (06:18 GMT).

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found six dead adults and another man injured that he was transferred to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to the police, a group of children and adults were celebrating a birthday party when the event occurred.

A man, apparently the boyfriend of one of the victims, he drove to the residence, entered and began shooting and then committed suicide.

Children who were at the birthday party they were not injured and are now in the custody of other family members, Colorado Springs police said in their note.

The event took place in a mobile home park, a type of manufactured home that low-income Americans often live in.

Figures from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks violence with firearms in this country, indicate that so far in 2021 there have been registered 191 mass shootings, those in which at least four people are killed or wounded by bullet shots, except for the perpetrator of the attack, according to GVA.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the United States, compared to 417 in 2019, the source notes.

US President Joe Biden has called an “international shame” armed violence in the country and has called for tougher regulations to restrict the carrying and sale of weapons.