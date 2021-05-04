Six infusions for irritable bowel

Irritable bowel disease, specifically referred to as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), is a chronic condition that it is characterized by the presence of frequent digestive pain or changes, such as diarrhea or constipation, effects that can be combated with remedies such as herbal teas.

Although this condition must be diagnosed and treated by a specialist, it is difficult to detect, since the symptoms it produces can be present from time to time in almost any individual. Usually, irritable bowel is diagnosed when the patient suffers from these problems chronically and they tend to occur more frequently in women, according to the study carried out in 2015 by the World Organization of Gastroenterology.

Infusions to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome

To treat the digestive problems caused by this condition, specific diets can be followed, prepared by a nutrition expert, as well as following some lifestyle tips for eat at regular times, exercise, or drink enough fluids some of which, in addition, can help alleviate the effects of irritable bowel.

A first example is fennel infusion, which is used to treat different digestive problems, including constipation, one of the symptoms that irritable bowel causes, according to the study published in BioMed Research International.

Similarly, hibiscus infusion hot helps digestive and intestinal function, as it has different properties that help digest the fats in food and stop heavy digestion, which can help alleviate the symptoms of IBS.

To treat gastrointestinal discomfort, another of the best-known drinks is chamomile, which improves digestion, especially after eating copious or heavy meals, avoiding constipation, a symptom of irritable bowel, as well as relieving intestinal cramps.

Can also be used the anise infusion, which is especially recommended to avoid excessive gas formation in the digestive system, another of the most frequent annoyances for those who suffer from irritable bowel. For this reason, it also calms the intestinal pain that these can produce.

Also boldo infusion It is very useful for this ailment, as it treats constipation and improves the expulsion of gases, two of the most common symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

By last, the mint infusion It is another of the best known when it comes to alleviating the effects of digestive problems, such as pain or diarrhea, since this plant is antispasmodic. However, for people who suffer from reflux or heartburn, this is not recommended, but it is better to opt for other infusions that calm the burning.