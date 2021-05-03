Six Ibex 35 stocks start May with a potential greater than 20%
At a technical level, as explained by the Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González, “the Ibex 35 manages to resolve upwards the significant resistance zone around 8,740 / 8,691 points, a break that allows the index to update bullish targets towards 9,014 points. , a scenario in favor of purchases that will not begin to be questioned in the short term as long as the price does not violate the first supports of 8,426 points “.
Taking into account the view of the consensus of the analysts that Reuters collects, the securities that offer the greatest potential right now are Cellnex, Solaria, Grifols A, ACS, Telefónica and Endesa. These six companies have a potential of over 20% on the Ibex 35 for the next twelve months.
Among these values, there are those such as Solaria that accumulate significant decreases in the year, but there are also companies that are doing well in 2021, such as Telefónica with an increase of 18.75%. The rest are in no man’s land, but analysts are hopeful that they will improve in the medium term. Of these six securities, Solaria and Telefónica have a recommendation to hold, while the rest have a purchase council.
Beyond these companies there are also other interesting stocks such as Bankinter with a potential of 16.3%, Almirall with 15.86%, Repsol with around 13%, PharmaMar with 12.58% or Indra with 11, 4%.
Among the securities that gave the most in the year, opportunities what is called opportunities, the consensus only sees in Solaria that it has a possible upward path of more than 25% and Grifols with 24%. While among the stocks that are doing the best in the IBEX 35 this 2021, analysts see options for increases in Bankinter with a potential of 16.3%, PharmaMar 12.6% and Caixabank 6.9%.
By sector, banking does not offer great opportunities after its recent rises in the heat of the increase in bond yields. Offers a little more visibility to the energy sector with companies such as Endesa, Repsol, Red Eléctrica or Enagás.
Source: Reuters
Profitability 2021 (* YTD)
Average Target Price
Potential (%) at 12 months
Acciona
24.5%
145.69
0.55%
Acerinox
29.35%
12.55 euros
6.27%
ACS
1.29%
33.16 euros
21.42%
Aena
0.46%
137.24 euros
-2.95%
Almirall
19.32%
14.98 euros
15.87%
Amadeus
-2.42%
55.06 euros
15.87%
ArcelorMittal
30.66%
23.3 euros
-7.87%
Sabadell Bank
37%
0.43 euros
-12.5%
Santander Bank
26%
3.17 euros
-0.52%
Bankinter
4.17%
5.4 euros
16.3%
BBVA
14.28%
4.53 euros
-1.37%
CaixaBank
26.46%
2.83 euros
6.9%
Cellnex
2.69%
59.72 euros
26.55%
CIE Automotive
8.23%
24.5 euros
3.2%
Enagas
0.83%
19.25 euros
5.6%
Endesa
-2.10%
26.46 euros
20.15%
Ferrovial
3.05%
24.50 euros
5.10%
Fluidra
36.75%
22.95 euros
-22%
Grifols
-5.23%
28.53 euros
24.13%
IAG
28.92%
2.25 euros
-3.08%
Iberdrola
-1.52%
11.65 euros
2.39%
Inditex
15.37%
28.62 euros
-2.94%
Indra
24.36%
9.58 euros
11.4%
Colonial Real Estate
5.92%
8.58 euros
1.75%
Mapfre
11.50%
1.92 euros
8%
Meliá Hotels
22%
6.3 euros
-12.14%
Merlin Properties
19.05%
9.45 euros
2.61%
Naturgy
15.75%
21,875 euros
1.98%
PharmaMar
39.92%
108 euros
12.58%
Electric Network
-9.07%
16.48 euros
8.43%
Repsol
23.05%
11.58 euros
12.9%
Siemens Gamesa
-7.37%
31.79 euros
2.18%
Solaria
-27.45%
22.10 euros
25.6%
Telephone
18.5%
4.65 euros
20.75%
Viscofan
-0.78%
60,065 euros
4.46%
