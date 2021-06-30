Six home runs in the Yankees’ win over the Angels

06/30/2021 at 7:57 AM CEST

.

Dominican catcher Gary Sánchez started a barrage of home runs for the New York Yankees, who defeated the Los Angeles Angels 11-5, for whom Japanese designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs and hit 28 so far this season. Sánchez (14) started the penalty against the Angels by hitting a four-corner hit in the first inning chasing starter Andrew Heaney’s serpentine, with no teammates ahead, when the pitcher had two outs of the episode.

Ranger Aaron Judge (18) followed with another full-lap hit in the second inning, while Dominican ranger Miguel Andújar (6) hit a full-lap in the fourth, with no runners ahead, taking advantage of the uncontrolled pitching. by Heaney, no outs in the inning. The victory was credited to starter James Taillon (3-4) in 5 1/3 innings.

For the Angels, Ohtani (28) hit two home runs and opens a lead in that category. The Japanese took the ball out of the field in the third and fifth innings. Cuban shortstop José Iglesias (6) also connected from four corners in the second inning, leading a teammate ahead, against Taillon’s streamer.

Velásquez dominates the Marlins with his serpentine

Starter Vince Velasquez hit hit ball in seven innings, first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit a solo home run and The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-3. En route to victory, Velasquez (3-2) allowed two singles, struck out seven and retired the last 13 batters he faced. The bullpen that has blown 21 save opportunities this season, including seven in the previous six games, could barely back up his work. Hoskins (17) got the ball out of the field in the sixth inning with no runners ahead.

For the Marlins the loss was carried by starter Trevor Rogers (7-5) in 5 2/3 innings.

Semien hits a home run and drives in five runs in the Blue Jays win

Second baseman Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, and shortstop Bo Bichette added a three-run homer for the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3. Semien (19) hit a full return in the seventh inning leading two runners ahead. Bichette (15) also kicked the ball out of the field in the sixth inning leading two men into circulation.

Dominican first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits to establish himself as the AL leader with 96. In addition, his 27 multi-hit games lead the MLB.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits, with all nine starters getting at least one, and they won for the eighth time in nine games. It’s the 35th game in which Toronto has at least 10 hits, tying Houston in that section in the majors.

The victory was credited to starter Robbie Ray (6-3) in six innings. For the Mariners the defeat was carried by the Dominican relief Rafael Montero (5-3) in the work of an episode.

Schwarber hits his 25th home run in the Nationals’ win

Ranger Kyle Schwarber hit his 25th homer so far this season and The Washington Nationals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Schwarber (25) sent the ball to the street in the first episode and rises to second place on the Major League Baseball list.

Dominican ranger Víctor Robles (1) also took the ball out of the field in the second inning, with no teammates in the way against pitches from starter Rich Hill. His compatriot, fellow outfielder Juan Soto (9), blew the baton in the first inning against Hill, leading a teammate ahead.

On the mound the victory was scored by starter Joe Ross (5-7) in 5 1/3 innings. The Rays lost to Hill (6-3) in six innings.

Peterson hits the unstoppable of the triumph of the Brewers

Second baseman Jace Peterson hit the career-winning RBI single for the Milwaukee Brewers, who defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-1. In the fourth inning Peterson hit right field unstoppable and ranger Christian Yelich hit the buzzer taking advantage of a mistake by ranger Jason Heyward.

On the mound the victory was credited by starter Brandon Woodruff (7-3) in a six-inning effort. For the Cubs, the loss was carried by starter Zach Davies (5-5) over four innings.

Grisham singles in victory for Padres

Ranger Trent Grisham hit the RBI single of the San Diego Padres win 5-4 over Cincinnati Reds. In the top of the fourth inning, Grisham hit a hit to right field and pushed second baseman Jake Cronenworth to the buzzer with the winning score.

On the mound the victory was scored by the relief Emilio Pagán (4-0) in one inning. For the Reds, the loss was carried by starter Tony Santillán (1-2) in three innings.

McCann hits Braves with a home run

Catcher James McCann hit a three-run home run for the New York Mets, who beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. McCann (7) served the ball in the seventh against pitches by starter Charlie Morton leading two runners ahead, with no outs in the inning.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Drew Smith (3-1) in one episode. For the Braves the defeat was carried by the relief AJ Minter (1-3) in one-inning work.

Anderson marks the triumph of the White Sox

Shortstop Tim Anderson hit a single that drove the run to the final lead of the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Anderson hit a hit between right and center and drove in the winning run.

The win on the mound went to starter Lucas Giolito (6-5) in six full innings. For the Twins, the loser was starter Kenta Maeda (3-3) in four 2/3 innings.

Gallo punishes Athletics with two home runs

Ranger Joey Gallo hit a pair of home runs, starter Mike Foltynewicz went seven innings on the mound, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4. Gallo (18) sent the ball to the fairway twice in the fourth and sixth innings.

The victory was won by Foltynewicz (2-7) by allowing four hits, a home run and two runs, gave a base and retired six by way of strikeout. The Athletics lost to starter James Kaprielian (4-2) in six full innings.

Urías and Wynns hit two-run home runs against the Astros

Mexican shortstop Ramón Urías and wide receiver Austin Wynns each hit two-run home runs each for the Baltimore Oriols, who beat the Houston Astros 13-3. Urías (3) bounced the ball off the field in the ninth inning against the Dominican closer Robel García’s shipments leading a runner ahead, with only one out remaining to end the inning. Wynns (2) also did it in the ninth against Garcia, with a teammate on the trails.

The victory was credited to the relief Alexander Wells (1-0) in two innings and two thirds of entry. The Astros lost to relief Ralph Garza Jr. (0-2) in one and two-thirds inning.

Martinez throws solid and beats the Diamondbacks

Dominican starter Carlos Martínez worked six full innings and third baseman Nolan Arenado hit from four corners to the San Luis Cardinals, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Heading for victory, Martinez (4-9) allowed four hits, one run, gave away two walks and struck out six batters. The Dominican made 87 pitches, of which 54 went to the strike zone and dropped his ERA at 6.38 after facing 23 batters. Arenado (16) bounced the ball off the field in the fifth inning leading a runner ahead.

For the Diamondbacks the loss was carried by starter Caleb Smith (2-4) in five innings.

Martinez hits a home run and drives in four runs in the Red Sox win

Designated hitter JD Martinez drove in four runs, including two with a double lead in the sixth inning, and Boston Red Sox edged Kansas City Royals 7-6. The Red Sox, who hit four home runs in each of their two previous games, won their fifth straight game.

On the mound the victory was credited by Puerto Rican relief Yacksel Ríos (2-0) in one and two-thirds inning, giving a base and striking out one. The Royals lost to relief Jake Brentz (2-1) in one episode.

Kansas City hit three for the second straight game, but its slump continued with its seventh straight loss.