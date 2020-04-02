3. José Luis ‘Lis’ Arilla

“1. Not really. It is unpublished, very complicated and serious. Stopped by injury or operation yes, but confined at home without being able to leave, as now, no.

2. Personally, I cannot see the family, the four grandchildren, the children; not being able to see them, hug them, that I usually see them, I am going to look for them at school, we meet … In sports, I am very sorry that all great athletes, any athlete, tennis player, who have trained to win any tournament, the Godó, Madrid … cuts their trajectory. Health above all, but I am sorry that they cannot develop their profession that requires so much sacrifice, and that such a thing leaves them in the lurch.

3. The same, sadness, but on the other hand I understand it, I was prepared. I have a lot to do with the RCTB-1899 and the president told me that he was wrong. Above all, health prevails, and if everything has to be closed so that things do not worsen, then understanding.

4. Within what is possible, keep physically as well as possible. A professional is not worth like me, the walks I take down the hall; Not all of them have gyms at home, but as much as possible they should keep in shape, with exercises at home to avoid losing all that effort and preparation. They need constant training to stay as good as possible, within what can be done at home.

5. It is a big problem, you have to try to solve it by supporting the elite tennis players, the top 40 or 50, but you have to think about the following who play other categories and are the vast majority. I would try to keep the grand slam, all the 1000 masters that I can, but then all of them for stonecutters all year round and we have to help them too, because they work to get to the top. The issue requires ITF consensus with ATP and WTA. The solution has to be balanced between the two groups of tennis players so that neither of them is left in the lurch. He would try to recover as much as possible once the authorities give the go-ahead for health reasons. Surfaces would be another topic, but we must not forget about the earth, which is also important; I would try not to leave land tournaments off the calendar because it is the second part of the season. The dirt circuit lasts what it lasts, the fast track practically dominates the world calendar and you have to try to keep the dirt tournaments, looking for the two chainrings in the balance to be balanced ”.