Six Group will consolidate the technological platforms of the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges

Six Group will consolidate technology platforms of the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges to offer greater speed, latency and capacity to Spanish clients, as reported this Friday by the BME head.

Six’s objective, pending authorization from the supervisor, is to migrate the current trading technology platform from Spanish exchanges to a version of their existing platform. In this way, the technological environment for the future common trading platform of both companies would be created.

However, as an example of the Swiss group with the development of the Spanish market to which it committed in its takeover bid, it has been explained that the data center of the Spanish stock market will continue to be hosted in Madrid. For its part, the Swiss market will continue to be hosted in Zurich. At the same time, local regulatory supervision will be maintained for both markets.

Steps to follow

Initially, the equity and bond markets will be harmonized on Six’s trading platform through the expansion and optimization of current capacities, with the aim of addressing the needs of the Spanish market.

In parallel, the dissemination of market data will be harmonized for both markets. The harmonization process of trading platforms does not include derivative instruments.

In addition, Six is ​​expected to start consultations with Spanish market participants shortly to keep adjusting the scope of the project in order to define detailed specifications and a concrete project plan. Although, it has agreed to keep the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) informed of the process at all times.

The migration of equity instruments, those assimilated to equities and fixed income is expected to occur between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023, and will be the basis for the Spanish market, together with the Swiss, to become one of the main platforms in Europe.

Optimize the platform

“Is about an important step in the integration of BME into Six. Our Spanish and Swiss teams are working hand in hand to find the best possible approach to this transition and evaluating how to contribute to all activities and ensure the conversion of members in the most efficient way“said the global director of markets and member of the Six Executive Committee, Thomas Zeeb.

Likewise, Zeeb stressed that “migration will allow the market to benefit from an optimized trading platform, endowed with expanded capabilities and new functionalities, as well as improved technologies and systems. “