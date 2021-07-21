Six Group makes the leap to the US with its international custody services

Related news

The operator of the Swiss and Spanish exchanges, Six Group, has announced this Wednesday its jump to the US. An expansion that will be carried out with the expansion of its international custody services, the constitution of Six SIS USA and the opening of its office in the country.

Six has reported that René Haag will take over the management of this new office thanks to his experience in the field of international wealth management, both in Europe and in the US. Haag also worked for the exchanges group as a senior director of relations.

“In this way, you can offer assistance to your customers regardless of the time zone in which they are, collect relevant market information throughout the continent and accumulate specific knowledge for the US market, “said Javier Hernani, head of post-trading of the group and CEO of BME.

US-Europe connection

The head of Six SIS, Stephan Hänseler, added that this leap represents “for US-based financial institutions an unparalleled opportunity to access all European and Asian markets across a wide selection of asset classes with a single contractual relationship. “

The CEO of the Swiss group and president of BME, Jos Dijsselhof, pointed in May towards services and digital assets of the national bank as an expansion opportunity for the business of the company in the Spanish market.

“We are strongly convinced that the new digital assets that banks are developing can be a growth lever for markets; and also for the Spanish, “said Dijsselhof in a meeting held this Friday at the Palacio de la Bolsa in Madrid in which Invertia has participated. the Zurich Stock Exchange has a wider route that now Six Group wants to ‘export’ to Spain.

