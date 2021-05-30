Six Group focuses on banking services and digital assets to boost BME’s business

Related news

Six Group has a clear roadmap for BME one year after having taken control of the governing company of the Spanish stock exchanges. The CEO of the Swiss group and president of its Spanish subsidiary, Jos Dijsselhof, aims with determination towards services and digital assets of the national bank as an expansion opportunity for the business of the company on this side of the Pyrenees.

“We are strongly convinced that the new digital assets that banks are developing can be a growth lever for markets; and also for the Spanish, “said Dijsselhof in a meeting held this Friday at the Palacio de la Bolsa in Madrid in which Invertia has participated. the Zurich Stock Exchange has a wider route that now Six Group wants to ‘export’ to Spain.

In order to advance this new business line for BME, Dijsselhof explained that has already met with representatives of several Spanish financial institutions, although he has preferred to avoid giving names. Some meetings that he has intensified in the last week, taking advantage of his presence in Madrid for the celebration of this year’s edition of the MedCap Forum.

From caution to appetite

Although these contacts are in their early stages, the president of BME has already drawn his first conclusions: “The banks were very cautious in this line, but have seen the interest of investors and are now seeing the opportunity“Fertilized land for a business path still very little explored by the Spanish stock exchanges in which BME now has the experience of its Swiss owners, who are currently developing a specific platform for these assets in Zurich.

In this same line of business, “although aimed at other types of clients” – SMEs instead of banks – is also part of the MarketPlace project that BME has managed to incorporate into the first call of the Spanish fintech sandbox. Dijsselhof stressed that “it was an initiative that had been working on before the merger, but that it fits perfectly with these objectives.”

As detailed a few weeks ago, this project consists of the creation of an alternative financing platform that makes it easier for small and medium-sized companies to raise capital through innovative formulas. Specifically, with the issuance of participating loans and convertible notes represented as digital assets on an ethereum-based blockchain network.

In addition, BME’s first sword sees one more way to increase the company’s business thanks to banking: data. “We have many opportunities to help banks with market data and to replace the systems they now use.” A segment in which Refinitiv, recently acquired by the governing body of the London Stock Exchange, has a dominant role today.

One year from absorption

As for the balance sheet for the first year since BME became part of the Six Group, Dijsselhof is more than satisfied. After completing the organizational and structural integration In which a giant step was already taken at the beginning of the year, the manager highlighted “the milestones of integration are met as planned.” “Nothing has been canceled or postponed,” he assured.

Within this line of discourse, he has pointed out that the expected synergies are obtained and that both representatives of the financial sector and the world of business and administration have been “excited” by the possibilities that BME is now part of the third largest group of stock exchanges in Europe. “We are now an international group, not a local company,” explained Dijsselhof.

No template cuts

There have also been words about the commitment that Six Group acquired with its arrival to keep BME staff for one year in the functions that he had been performing. The CEO of the Swiss group has rejected that now there are going to be cuts in staff. A hot topic in the Spanish financial sector. “In any case we have more plans to bring more people to Spain that of reducing personnel “, has emphasized.

In this same vein, he has boasted that during the integration process has managed to retain talent. He also stressed that the group has workers of “more than 60 nationalities spread over 20 countries and 30 different locations.”

Boost IPOs

With the objective of energize the primary market for IPOs In order to “facilitate the financing of Spanish companies in the market” and reduce their dependence on bank credit, Dijsselhof has indicated that it is “a task in which we are very focused”, although it has recognized that it is not only a problem of Spain “nor of a single law”.

The reduction of administrative procedures and fees and commissions of the agents involved in the stock market debuts in which progress has already begun are for the president of BME a good formula on which to continue working. He has also shown his “welcome” for Spanish regulations to accommodate SPACs how much development they have already achieved in the US. However, he assured that “there are sectors in which they make more sense than in others.”

On this point, he pointed out that “the most important thing is to have the structure, because if not you can lose companies“, alluding to the fact that foreign SPACs could take control of Spanish companies. To combat this and other obstacles, such as relocations in the style of Allfunds -which debuted on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange- he has assured:” We need to be very proactive and speak with all the players to attract companies to the market. “

In any case, he is convinced that this will be “a good year” in terms of premieres on the stock market, both in Spain and in Switzerland. In addition, he is convinced that in a few days or weeks there could be news about upcoming debuts. “Everyone wants the recovery of Spain to be a success,” he assured to add that this also happens through a stronger stock market.