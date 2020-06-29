FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-LEWANDOWSKI | CHRISTOF STACHE / .
6 footballers who left a team for free and then ended up breaking it.
The French decided in 2012 not to renew with Manchester United due to the few opportunities it gave him Ferguson and in August of the same year his transfer to Juventus was confirmed, where he consolidated and managed to win 9 titles. Some outstanding individuals such as the Golden Boy 2013, best youngster of the World Cup 2014 and nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2014 and 2016. He is currently in the Manchester United.
After great years in Bayern Munich, the midfielder was signed at cost 0 by Chelsea in 2006. There he managed to fit in and continued to be essential in the German team. He achieved 6 titles, among them the Premier League, and marked an era with the Blues. He retired in 2012 with the Bayer Leverkusen.
Milner is one of the most recent cases since he was a Manchester City player and in 2015 they let him go to Liverpool for free. He is currently one of the captains of the team that achieved the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League. A crucial player in the Klopp scheme.
The Italian midfielder came out as a legend of the AC Milan in 2010 and came free to the Juventus, dwhere he managed to win 7 titles as a reference. He retired in 2017 with the New York City.
In 2014, the Polish forward came out as a figure in the Borussia Dortmund But the surprise was that he went for free to Bayern Munich, where he has 242 goals in 284 games and achieved 11 titles. He is currently one of the best strikers in the world.
The central midfielder was at Real Madrid for two seasons and in 2004 his contract ended. The Internazionale decided to incorporate him into their ranks and became an idol playing 431 games, and achieving 15 titles until 2014. He retired in Olympiacos in 2017.