Six Flags reported that it will limit the capacity of its parks in order to comply with healthy distance measures

Six Flags Mexico announced a reservation system to avoid crowds once your reopening date after the contingency measures by COVID-19.

Through a statement, the company indicated that it will limit the capacity of its parks in order to comply with the healthy distance measurements recommended by the authorities.

Without a reservation system, there is a risk that more visitors will show up than we can receive. Our reservation system will allow visitors to know with anticipation and before arriving at the park, if you will allow to enter“Assured the company.

Six Flags México indicated that the process will last from five to seven minutes and the following steps should be followed:

Enter the number of order of the purchased ticket online, ticket number or Annual Membership / Pass number. date you want to visit and approximately the time you want to enter the park. You should see a short video which describes the new procedures of healthy distance and sanitation. Accept and recognize the health policy; yYou must pre-pay the parking lot, if you don’t have the benefit of free parking.

He clarified that if all reservations for a specific day are sold out, the visitor will have the option to join a waiting list and will be automatically contacted if there is additional space or if another client cancels his visit.

Visitors will be contacted through electronic means (either by e-mail, text message or both) one day before their visit to verify that they are still planning to come and to remind them of the company’s health policy, “he explained.

On March 14, Six Flags Mexico announced the closure of its unit in Mexico City and the Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec.

