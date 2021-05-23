six fatalities this week alone

Ends this sunday the most tragic week in Spain so far this year with five confirmed deaths of sexist violence, four women and a child, and the death of another woman this Sunday that could be added to the previous ones. The total number of women murdered by gender violence amounts to 13, according to the data of the Ministry of Equality of this past May 20, in which the crime of today has not yet been counted or confirmed.

The last murder was known on May 23, which, if confirmed, could be the fifth murdered in the last seven days. Katia, 35, has died at the hands of her partner, on whom he had filed several complaints for mistreatment and a restraining order was weighed at the address where he lived in Zaragoza.

The man has been thrown into the void shortly before the police officers appeared at the scene and he is admitted to the hospital with a very serious prognosis.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has regretted through his social networks that “machismo has taken 6 lives from us this week“and he wanted to send his love to Katia’s family.

In addition, in his message, the leader of the PSOE has assured that from the Executive “we are reviewing the protocols of action and we will do whatever it takes in order to to protect effectively to all women“.

Machismo has taken 6 lives from us this week. The last, that of Katia, murdered this morning in Zaragoza. My love to your family. We are reviewing the protocols for action and will do whatever is necessary to effectively protect all women. #NiUnaMenos https://t.co/fuxQzZsIVp – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 23, 2021

Some 72 hours earlier the alarm had been sounded from Asturias about what was the first crime of gender violence in 2021. María Teresa, 48, was murdered by her ex-partner, two years older, after receiving a shotgun shot during the early hours of this Thursday in the town of Laviana.

It was found by her 20-year-old son, which made the facts known to the Civil Guard. They quickly moved to the emergency sanitary place to try to save his life, but they could only confirm his death. Her husband, who had no prior complaint for gender-based violence, surrendered to the authorities confessing responsibility of the murder.

This Monday was the hardest day, as there were up to four victims of sexist violence: three women and the son of one of them were murdered. Warda, 28, four months pregnant, and her seven-month-old son died strangled by her 36-year-old ex-husband at their home in Sa Pobla (Mallorca). “I have killed Warda and the child. If you want to see him, they are in the house,” he wrote to the girl’s brother in a message, Diario de Mallorca collects.

According to municipal sources, the man, who had already been denounced twice for mistreatment, contacted the Civil Guard to surrender as the perpetrator of the murders and was arrested. He is now facing alleged crimes of homicide with a degree of kinship, murder with a degree of kinship, abortion and habitual abuse.

That same day they took place two sexist crimes in Catalonia. Betty’s husband, 52, took her life from several shots and causing stab wounds and later he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Creixell (Tarragona). At the moment it is unknown if the murder occurred on Monday itself or a few days before, since nothing was known about her since the previous Friday.

Hours later, the Mossos d’Esquadra found the lifeless bodies of a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. The latter was murdered by her partner, who later decided to kill himself and hanged himself at his home in Corbera de Llobregat. It was their 13-year-old son who reported the events when he got home.