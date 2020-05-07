Madrid, May 7 . .- The Six group, the operator of the Swiss financial markets, has extended for twenty-five days, from May 11 to June 5, inclusive, the period for acceptance of the takeover bid made on the One hundred percent of the capital of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), today announced the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Six has adopted this measure to ensure that all BME shareholders have the time and the means to make a decision on the offer, taking into account the containment measures currently in force in Spain, according to a statement from the Swiss group.

Six CEO Jos Dijsselhof has said that he is convinced that the operation will end “successfully” but is “aware” of the difficult situation in which Spain finds itself.

“We are on the right track and convinced that we will complete the operation successfully. However, we are absolutely aware of the difficult situation that Spain is going through at the moment due to the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to give BME shareholders enough time and means so that they can carry out the procedures with ease ” , has explained.

During the acceptance period, BME shareholders may sell their securities at a price of 32.98 euros in cash.

The initial price was 34 euros per share, but Six has deducted the dividend of 0.60 euros paid by BME in December and the 0.42 euros that the Spanish company will pay on May 8, as approved in April by the Shareholders Meeting.

Corporación Financiera Alba, the investment arm of the March Group, announced yesterday that it will attend the Six takeover bid and that it will sell its 12.06% stake in BME.

Alba, which is the main shareholder of BME, plans to receive 332.6 million euros for its participation (10.8 million shares) and obtain a capital gain of 12 million.

The acceptance period for the takeover bid for Six began on March 30 and was scheduled to end on May 11.

The takeover bid is conditional only on the acceptance by at least 50% of BME’s capital plus one share.

The operation was authorized by the Council of Ministers on March 24 and, one day later, by the CNMV.

.