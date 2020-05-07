Related news

The race for control of BME it lengthens a little more. Despite the fact that Six Group has not had a rival against its takeover bid, it has extended the period of voluntary acceptance for its offer until June 5. Are 25 days more than initially planned to mitigate the possible effects that the confinement could have had on the possibility of maneuver by Spanish investors.

The Swiss have informed of this extension almost two hours after the closing of the trading session on Thursday through the mandatory communication through the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) after obtaining the approval of the supervisory institution. The end of the term of accession to the takeover bid was initially scheduled for May 11, so that Six had the possibility of announcing an extension was sold out this Friday.

With this extension of terms, the acceptance period already includes a total of 67 days, with which the legal maximum term of 70 days for operations of this type is practically exhausted. From Six Group they have explained that this extension “is based on the current circumstances derived from the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and the state of alarm decreed in Spain”.

Problems going to the bank

In this sense, despite the fact that in the market it is assumed that the takeover will go ahead with a comfortable margin over the minimum required of capital – 50% plus one share – it seems that the Swiss they want to make sure that the BME minorities have had all the facilities to deliver their titles.

The statement sent to the supervisor indicates precisely that the measures of lockdown “They have generated significant restrictions on the mobility of citizens and the activity of bank branches and other entities that deposit negotiable securities.” However, the Swiss recall that their offer can also be accepted “by telephone or electronic means”.

Six CEO Jos Dijsselhof has insisted that even “on the right track and convinced that we will complete the operation successfully, […] We want to give the shareholders of BME enough time and means, aware of the difficult situation in Spain at the moment. “

A broker explains that “we must not forget that BME is one of the classic values ​​in the ‘lifelong’ portfolios and that many of its small investors are at an age that distances them from any relationship with their depository bank other than that of going to their counters to see their trusted banker. “An assessment that could be verified when profiling the public attending their shareholders’ meetings.

20 more days for counter glasses

The absence of counter-offers, the warning that the dividend will be reduced and the fear of get caught up in a poor company It has led many managers and analysts to opt for the delivery of their shares to the Swiss.

However, this would not be at odds with the fact that a large part of BME’s shareholders had not yet followed the advice of the board and had not formally shown their acceptance. On this point, it should be remembered that more than 60% of BME’s capital is held by minority investors and that Alba Financial Corporation formalized the commitment yesterday of going to takeover bid with its 12% of the company.

In addition to the difficulties added by the confinement measures and the closing or limitation of hours of some bank branches, several brokers point out that in these operations “The most common thing is that nothing is resolved until the last moment of the last day”. And, although no one already foresees a counter-match, the possibility that yesterday it was sold out is back on the table with a 20-day margin.

