Group Six, the operator of the Swiss financial markets, has decided Extend the term to attend the takeover bid that has been launched on Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets (BME) on May 11 Until June 5th, as reported by the Spanish company to the CNMV this Thursday.

The reason is to make sure that all shareholders have the time and the means to make a decision in the context of the confinement the country is in because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company claims to be aware of the exceptional circumstances facing the country given the restrictions generated by the virus.

Six indicates in a statement that during the extended acceptance period, shareholders will be able to sell their shares in the takeover bid to receive 32.98 euros per share, all in cash.

The initial price of the Offer was 34 euros, but was adjusted for the gross amount of an additional dividend of 0.60 euros per share paid in December 2020 and for the gross amount of 0.42 euros per share that BME will distribute on May 8, 2020 approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of BME from last April 29.

Therefore, the shareholders have received, since the launch of the takeover bid in November 2019, the amount of 1.02 euros per share.

Alba sells

Alba Finance Corporation, the main shareholder of BME, has already announced that has accepted the Six Group takeover bid on the Spanish stockbroker, so it will come off its 12.06% stake for 332.6 million euros.

JPMorgan (5.3%), BlackRock (3.82%), Emmanuel Boussard (1.01%), Norges Bank (2.28%), Simon Davies (2.28%), Michael Tiedemann (3) are also shareholders. , 49%), Anthony A. Yoseloff (1.52%), Farallon Capital Europe (1.04%), Kite Lake Capital Management (2.06%), KL Special Opportunities Master Fund (1.3%), Lyxor Newcits (1.75%) and Syquant Capital (1.03%).

The Ibex Technical Advisory Committee reported last Tuesday that BME will be excluded from the ‘Ibex Medium Cap’ index as of May 12 as a result of the takeover bid formulated by Six Group.