VILLAHERMOSA – Six elderly people died of COVID-19 in a nursing home in this municipality, capital of the southeastern state of Tabasco, the local government confirmed on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health reported that a total of six older adults residing in the Tree House have died from COVID-19, after the contagion of this virus was registered to ten of them and nine local workers,” an official statement reported. .

The first death occurred on May 5 and this week the other five deaths occurred.

The last two deaths took place this Thursday at the Juan Graham Casasús High Specialty Hospital.

These are three men and three women who could not overcome the COVID-19 disease, the state government said.

The Casa del Arbol nursing home, located 10 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Villahermosa, cares for 68 elderly people and has provided care to this population for five decades.

The oil state of Tabasco currently occupies the fourth national place in number of infections and deaths due to coronaviruses, its figures have been increasing due to the breach of the sanitary and social distancing restrictions ordered by the authorities.

Local figures as of May 13 cut refer to 1,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,058 recovered patients and 253 people who died in the state.

In the northern state of Monterrey, Nuevo León, two residents of the Luis Elizodo Retirement Home died on Sunday, where a massive outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was reported in early May.

Unlike other countries such as Spain where thousands of older adults died, until the contagions in early May in these two nursing homes, there were no known massive outbreaks in Mexican nursing homes.

