As of July 1, Air Nostrum will resume operations at the Manises airport with the Balearic Islands, Bilbao and the Canary Islands, with a set of sanitary control measures against the coronavirus. Tickets purchased until June 30 will allow date changes without penalty, as reported by the Valencian airline in a statement. The company had to interrupt operations as a result of the mobility limitations derived from the regulation imposed by the declaration of the state of alarm.

Air Nostrum reactivates the link between Bilbao and Valencia with four frequencies weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday), which will be reduced to two (Friday and Sunday) between on July 17 and September 13, and from September 14 will recover the four flights a week.

On the routes that connect Valencia with the archipelagos, it has scheduled flights with Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, in the Balearic Islands; and with Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife, in the Canary archipelago.

The connection Valencia-Ibiza will have a daily flight until September 30; the link Valencia-Mallorca also starts with a daily flight, which will be reduced to five weekly frequencies from September 14; and the route Valencia-Menorca will have four weekly frequencies, which will be three from September 14. All flights are scheduled with Bombardier CRJ 1000 reactors.

As for the connections from Valencia to the Canary Islands, Air Nostrum will operate three weekly frequencies with Gran Canaria (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays); two with Lanzarote (Monday and Wednesday) and four with Tenerife (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The flights will be made with Bombardier CRJ 1000 reactors, which take about three hours to cover both routes.

Both on the route with Gran Canaria and with Tenerife, flights will depart from Manises first thing in the morning and are scheduled to return at night, allowing maximum use of both the day of arrival on the island and the day of return flight.

More Air Nostrum destinations in the future

Apart from these routes, Air Nostrum continues to work on its flight program for the summer season and will communicate possible news.

In this new stage, the company has implemented a series of measures to guarantee the safety of passengers and workers.

The use of masks is mandatory on their flights and the cleaning inside the aircraft has been reinforced by means of special treatments against the COVID-19, the air is constantly renewed in the passenger cabin and it is processed at very high temperatures before being supplied inside already conditioned.

Additionally, and to minimize the risk of contact, on-board food and sales services have been abolished and children’s magazines, blankets, pillows and drawing books have been removed, although the online entertainment platform, with content Expanded, which passengers can use through their mobile devices.

The company recommends issuing the boarding pass before arriving at the airport and, whenever possible, download it to your mobile to avoid contacts.

In order to build confidence in customers who are now starting to prepare their summer vacation, all purchases made between today and June 30, to fly until December 31 of this year, may admit a change of date, although the type of rate does not allow it, without paying a penalty for the change, and they will only have to pay the difference in rate if any.

In addition, flexibility is extended to tickets purchased until today so that those people with flights until August 31 who are now unable or unwilling to travel, may change the date or issue a voucher for the full amount of the ticket to use it until December 31, 2021.

Air Nostrum