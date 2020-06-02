This Monday the last unit was assembled, destined for the Bentley Mulsanne 3.75 Edition

The Bentley Flying Spur becomes the company’s new business card

Bentley has built its latest 6.75-liter V8 engine, putting an end to the world’s longest-running V8, in production for six decades. The propeller will be mounted on the thirtieth and final unit of the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition, created to be the swan song of the Mulsanne and of this particular engine block.

Seven people took part in the assembly of the last 6.75-liter V8, which was completed Monday at the brand’s factory in Crewe, in the United Kingdom. When the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is ready, it will release 537 horsepower with a maximum torque of 1,100 Newton meter; a speed of 305 kilometers / hour and a 0-100 of 4.9 seconds.

The origin of this propeller is located in the Bentley S2 of 1959, although then it had 6.2 liters and delivered 180 horses. In 1971 it stood at 6.75 liters that it has maintained to this day. Its last major renovation was in 2010, when it replaced the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and cylinder head.

Bentley S2 and Bentley Mulsanne

That the production of the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition comes to an end means that, from now on, the Bentley Flying Spur will become the company’s flagship. In 2023 they plan to introduce hybrid mechanics to advance electromobility, a field in which they already have experience with the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid.

“Our venerable 6.75-liter V8 engine has powered Bentley’s flagships for more than six decades. It has earned us retirement,” said Peter Bosch, a board member for the company and head of Manufacturing.

“I am extremely proud of all the generations of craftsmen who have meticulously assembled each of those engines over the years. That this engine has stood the test of time is a test of the intelligence of the engineers, who have done so. more powerful, more refined and more reliable. ”

“We are now tackling Bentley’s future powered by our exceptional V12 engine, our sporty 4.0-liter V8 and, of course, an efficient hybrid V6 with which we set out on the path to electrification.”

