The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that the death of six people, residents of the town of Ajijic and the municipal capital of Chapala, due to ingesting adulterated alcohol, is already under investigation, according to preliminary reports.

According to the state agency, the Ajijic Health Center and the Delegate of the Ajijic Community, They became aware of the first deaths between May 9 and 11. They are residents of the town who were known to each other.

The secretariat indicated that the ingested alcohol was reportedly purchased in bulk. “You have the receipt some samples of alcohol and the identification of the place where it was purchased by the Coprisjal”, added.

According to preliminary reports, of the six victims at least five were living in a house located in the municipality of Chapala; When the Red Cross came to attend the report of people with discomfort and dizziness, four had already died, while one more was transferred to a life-saving aid station.

Despite the efforts of doctors and paramedics, the man died before entering, but according to reports, He managed to refer that the people in the house were drinking alcohol when they began to feel bad. So far it is unknown where the sixth victim was found.

The SSJ noted that other two people are hospitalized for the same apparent cause: a resident of the municipality of Chapala and one of the municipality of Tlajomulco.

The Unit of Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence of the SSJ, instructed the corresponding epidemiological investigation; as well as the search for new cases.

For its part, the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of the State of Jalisco (Coprisjal), also began investigations regarding the product (alcohol) in order to determine its composition, the secretariat said.

In addition, he assured, the XII Tlaquepaque Sanitary Jurisdiction reported a serious case for alleged alcoholic intoxication treated at the Municipal Medical Services of Tlajomulco.

It will be until these autopsies and the investigations of the health authorities are concluded that it can be confirmed or ruled out if these deaths are related to the death of 26 people, mostly belonging to the Southern Region of the State (until last May 6), who ingested alcohol adulterated with methanol.

Deaths under study:

46-year-old man, resident of the municipal capital of Chapala

40-year-old man, resident of the town of Ajijic, of the municipality of Chapala,

32-year-old woman, resident of the town of Ajijic, municipality of Chapala

* Three other deaths, allegedly related to alcohol consumption, were reported by the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State of Jalisco. The bodies are on the way, to determine the causes of death, said the SSJ.

Hospitalized

46-year-old man, who asked for attention in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Chapala municipality (he was transferred to the General Hospital of the West in Zapopan)

23-year-old man, resident of the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga (he is in serious condition, treated at the Municipal Medical Services of Tlajomulco).

