         Six curiosities of the original Apple Watch shared by a designer who participated in its development

On this fifth anniversary of the Apple Watch, an original equipment designer This device has shared various curiosities about the project. Imran Chaudhri participated in several Apple projects, including the one that developed the original Apple Watch. Presented in September 2014 and commercially launched on April 24, 2015, professionals of all kinds participated in it.

Thanks to this discreet look we can get a better idea of ​​what is happening inside Apple.

Original equipment, the E.T. cameo, straps and the origin of some spheres

The photo above shows us the team of the original Apple Watch. In it, we find well-known faces, such as Jony Ive and Marc Newson. Ive been Apple’s CDO until last year, while Newson (Ive’s great friend) also left the company to found the firm LoveFrom between the two. But they are not the only known faces.

The fourth person on the left, probably the tallest in the entire photo, is Alan Dye. A little further to the right, in yellow, is Evans Hankey. Both have gone on to report directly to Jeff William, Apple’s COO, so at the moment they do not replace the English designer. Imran Chaudhri himself is in the middle of the picture, wearing a blue polo shirt and dark pants.

Here is a reproduction of the original sketch from the main screen of the Apple Watch. Chaudhri initially called the “honeycomb” of watch apps “dock.” The digital crown it is used to move through different layers of the interface.

Digital touch, the Apple Watch feature that allows you to send pictures and heartbeats to a contact, was originally called “Electronic Touch”. A few words whose acronym is the same as that of the E.T. from Spielberg. The designer named it that for its potential to become a new form of communication, although users never adopted it on a large scale.

my first prototype was built on a 6th gen nano strapped to this band. i had just wrapped up ios5 and took it down to show the ID team what notification center and siri was – and what it could be in the future. i never got to share it with steve. we lost him right after ios5. pic.twitter.com/j4JJYNIgIu – Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

In this video, Chaudhri shows us a strap to which a sixth-generation iPod nano was attached. The same square and screen model for which some accessory manufacturers created straps with which to wear it as a watch. According to the designer, used iOS 5 on this iPod to show the industrial design team the notification center and Siri. However, he was never able to show it to Steve Jobs, since he passed away shortly before the release of iOS 5.

Omega Speedmaster with the NASA Astronaut Velcro Strap. Photo: NASA.

Continuing with the straps, Apple drew inspiration for NASA’s * sport loops *. Astronauts wore in their space suits an Omega Speedmaster with an extra long velcro strap. Thanks to this, it could fit around the thick wrist of the spacesuit.

With this story and images, we can get a little closer to what the development of the original Apple Watch was, the people involved, the ideas of its creators and their concerns.

And finally, the watch faces also have some anecdotes from this designer. First, the butterflies in the Movement sphere flapping their wings. According to the designer, live animals were not used Instead, dead specimens were used and animated by computer. As for the Solar sphere, Chaudhri created it as a way for Muslims to know the position of the sun during Ramadan. And that the rest of users knew the relationship between the sun and the weather.

With this story, we have learned a little more about what the story behind the Apple Watch was like. Chaudhri also participated in the development of the original iPhone and after more than twenty years in the company, he co-founded the startup Humane.

Share



Six curiosities of the original Apple Watch shared by a designer who participated in its development