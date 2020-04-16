Since “The Great Depression of 1929”, the world had not experienced anything like it. The pandemic of Covid-19, emerged in Wuhan, China at the end of last year, has plunged the world into a major health and economic crisis.

So much that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cataloged at this time as “The Great Confinement”, in reference to the measures that had to be implemented to try to slow the progression of the disease.

The international organization forecast at first, closing the economy due to the coronavirus will cause a 3% drop in the global economy, while warning that several countries could experience new waves of unrest whether government measures to mitigate the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are deemed insufficient or perceived as unfair.

Although most of the governments of the globe have activated emergency plans and are negotiating financial aid, others, such as that of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have refused to resort to debt and help companies, but they distribute aid through its social programs, which are mainly aimed at its electoral base.

With this panorama, What are the devastating effects glimpsed by the passage of Covid-19 in Mexico? The World Economic Forum highlighted the projections looming over the country and for Latin America.

1. The economic collapse of its main trading partners

The United States is Mexico’s main trading partner, followed by China, as well as the entire Latin American region.

Because the world’s two major economies are in dire straits from the pandemic, Latin America will take the hit head-on.

The economic disaster in the United States affects the entire region, but especially Mexico and Central America through trade, but also with remittances.

On the other hand, what happens in China is also felt immediately, because it is the most important partner of many Latin American countries and one of the main buyers of raw materials.

2. Fall in raw material prices

The drop in the price of raw materials is affecting many countries in Latin America.

A drop in mineral prices -like copper and iron- is added the decrease in the price of foods such as soybeans, corn, meats and cereals. But the biggest drop has been for the so-called “black gold”: oil.

This occurs not only due to the coronavirus effect, but also due to the price war between the countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The conflict caused the international price of a barrel to drop to historical levels, reaching close to 20 dollars (USD) at the end of March, the minimum in the last 18 years, directly affecting countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Mexico.

Although projections point to a price recovery after the parties reached an agreement to decrease production, the drop in the price of raw materials causes less entry of dollars for exports to the region and puts public coffers in check.

3. The interruption of production chains globally

According to economic specialists, because the world closed, there is a disruption of supply chains.

The parts to manufacture a product are made in different countries, but when it is interrupted, many of the companies in a country are left without the possibility of continuing to produce, because they do not have the inputs they need.

With the crisis due to the pandemic, the countries most affected by the interruption of these chains are Mexico and Brazil, whose manufacturing sectors are the largest in the region. For example, the automotive sector in Mexico.

The industry in that sector was exposed because while it depends on components made in China, its highest sales volume is in the United States and Europe, the regions most affected by the coronavirus.

4. Lower demand for tourist services

He Tourism sector It was one of the first to resent the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mexico is one of the Latin American countries that most depends on this activity.

Mexico is the seventh most important nation in this area and the first in Latin America. Last year alone, its destinations attracted more than 45 million foreign visitors from more than 150 nations.

That is why for the Mexican tourism industry, which represents 9% of the gross domestic product (GDP), the effects of the coronavirus are unprecedented.

According to estimates by economic specialists, this sector is expected to record losses of at least $ 2.4 billion.

5. Capital flight and currency devaluation

Although Latin America already had high levels of indebtedness before the pandemic hit, now the countries’ public debts have started to skyrocket as economic activity has been paralyzed.

In the case of Mexico, the economy that was already in a technical recession, will see its decline further deepened. Some estimates from international rating agencies and organizations predict that it will drop to -6%.

The recession that is shaking the world has caused historic stock market falls and investor panic. As often happens in times of crisis, capital flight occurs because investors do not want to take risks. And that is precisely what has been happening in the region.

The outflow of dollars has pushed a gigantic devaluation of the currencies so far this year, with spectacular falls in the Brazilian real, the mexican peso and the Colombian peso.

And since most of the public debt of Latin American countries is in dollars, the effect is very negative.

After holding a virtual meeting with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors this Wednesday, Mexican Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera pointed out that the economic effects of Covid-19 “are the most challenging situation for the world economy since the Great Depression of 1929.”

That is why he said, at the meeting it was agreed to put all the necessary resources to fight the pandemic and thus save lives.

He added that all available fiscal and monetary policy instruments will be used to fight the economic effects of the global crisis.

6. The coup de grace to the health sector

Health services around the world were tested in the face of the fierce advance of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the Mexican public health system, which was already in crisis but deepened after the launch of “republican austerity” of the López Obrador government and which led to a serious shortage of medicines and supplies, could go into a coma in the middle of the pandemic

Despite the fact that the Mexican government had two months to prepare with all the necessary supplies and to be able to equip hospitals and doctors With tests, protective gear, mechanical fans, and implementing good security protocols, the coronavirus caught him with his fingers on the door and Now, medical personnel face a battle in which many of them have already caught the new respiratory disease and others have lost their lives.

Although the situation has unleashed countless protests and complaints from medical personnel, mainly from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the necessary supplies are not being delivered, contrary to what the authorities say.

A little over a month after the arrival of the first patient with the disease in Mexico (who recovered), the country registers 5,847 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 449 deaths, although the Mexican government estimates that the number of patients is 8.2 times higher.

This is because Mexico applies the so-called “Sentinel Model” epidemiological surveillance, based on testing specific cases and subsequently calculating the potential of the disease, so the actual number of patients infected with the coronavirus could exceed 40,000.

However, specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have ensured that there is underreporting in the cases of Covid-19 since they are not adequately reported and presented as acute respiratory infection (ARI).

“This trend does not correspond to any seasonal pattern and in the context of the SARS-VOC-2 pandemic it must be assumed that it represents the extent of the infection in the population”, the specialists concluded.

These figures occur when the country is still in Phase 2 of the pandemic contagion, so it would be about to enter the dreaded Phase 3, when the number of cases officially grows exponentially.

The entry of Phase 3 can be so fast that it does not allow the adaptation of the health system Despite the process of reconversion of hospitals, as well as the expansion that has been made with the support of the armed forces and the provision of beds in private hospitals, and then the healthcare system collapses.