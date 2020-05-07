Six matches announced for AEW Dynamite on May 13. A heavily loaded undercard for next week’s show on TNT.

Six bouts announced for AEW Dynamite on May 13

Up to seven bouts were announced last night for next week’s AEW Dynamite show. A show that in principle should be recorded today in Jacksonville.

Perhaps the most surprising combat is MJF’s return in action. The fighter was in a promo tonight on the show where Tony Schiavone informed him that he will face Jungle Boy in a match in Double or Nothing. What was not said is who will be his rival next week.

Also announced for next week:

Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz: Announced in the Dynamite post-show, this match was formalized after members of the Inner Circle interfered in the show’s closing street fight, helping Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeat Omega and Hardy.

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander: Although not explicitly mentioned, it was alluded to that the winner could face AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose in Double or Nothing.

Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete: The former AEW world champion has been verbally harassing Pete (aka Sugar Dunkerton) for weeks while commenting and the two got into a fight before the aforementioned street fight on Wednesday.

Brodie Lee vs. Chris Daniels: This was created on Wednesday after Dark Order attacked SCU and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley following Moxley’s victory over Frankie Kazarian. Lee will face Moxley for the title in the upcoming pay-per-event of Double or Nothing.

Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy): This will be Jurassic Express’s first AEW fight since the March 18 victory over The Butcher & The Blade at Dynamite, while Best Friends were victorious last week on Dynamite in a NO DQ, No Count Outs match over Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian.

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts will give an interview where they will address their actions against Brandi Rhodes on Wednesday after Archer’s victory over QT Marshall. Archer will face Cody in Double or Nothing for the TNT Championship.

