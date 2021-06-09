Six bills advance in the Municipal Council that will improve the working conditions of the ‘deliveries’

After years “Pedaling” through the streets from New York City denouncing abuses and inhumane working conditions, this Tuesday thousands of food distributors took a big step in the fight for their demands: for the first time members of the Municipal Council heard the testimony of nine of these ‘deliveries’, to advance in the approval of six draft laws that would improve their working conditions.

A hearing with the Committee on Licensing and Consumer Affairs analyzed testimonies that will allow examining a regulatory package that would regulate delivery applications such as GrubHub, DoorDash, Relay, and UberEats. And it would improve the conditions for these workers that were essential during the pandemic crisis.

In this first session, Gustavo Mancilla, was just one of the deliveries who offered details of how these companies supposedly “They are not transparent” in paying your tips.

“A few weeks ago a customer ordered his food at a restaurant, when I delivered the order he asked me if I had received the tip immediately. I checked my application and it appeared zero. The customer showed me his receipt and proved that he had paid $ 9.60 for the tips. When I claimed the company blamed the restaurant. And that way no one ever takes responsibility, ”he shared.

The delivery man Gustavo Mancilla related his experience with tips to NYC councilors. (Photo: F. Martínez)

First control to the ‘Apps’

Through new laws that local legislators have already begun to formally analyze, it is about putting a stop to the tip retention that thousands of Gustavo’s companions denounce daily, who joined together last year in the coalition The United Deliveristas (LDU) with the support of the Labor Justice Project (WJP).

These bills, if passed, would be the first in the entire country. would put a regulatory framework on popular digital applications of food delivery in its relationship with the delivery drivers, specifically in the way how they calculate and specify the payment of tips.

In addition, it would be a control scheme to prevent these distributors from being penalized for not being able to fulfill an order for distance limitations.

“The New York City Council has the opportunity to hear directly from delivery workers on how your contributions can be honored to the recovery of our city. Today’s hearing is a historic day for Los Deliveristas Unidos, who have organized to build a powerful organization to be heard, ”said Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of WJP.

Over the past nine months, app-based delivery workers created The United Deliveristas (LDU), in what has become one of the most powerful campaigns of the trade union movement.

As delivery workers’ work rose to keep New Yorkers fed during the lockdown imposed by the public health crisis, many denounced the worsening of the Inhumane treatment, assaults, wage theft, bicycle theft, tip withholding, denial of access to restaurant restrooms, and deactivation of app accounts without apparent justification.

Gustavo Ajche is the leader of Los Deliveristas Unidos. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“Every time we are more”

The delivery man Guatemalan Gustavo Ajché, one of the promoters of LDU, said that before the pandemic these “injustices” already existed.

“But now we are more organized. This first pack of Legislation will offer some basic protections as workers simply overcome abusive and unfair treatment. Every time we are more, “Ajché said in front of the Mayor’s Office that was” taken “by hundreds of cyclists in support of the start of the first plenary that collects the testimonies of his colleagues.

For example, the Guatemalan Juan Reynoso, who lives in the Bronx and works for two food delivery applications in a restaurant in Manhattan, explained that in order to meet between $ 100 and $ 120 a day you must work 10 to 12 hours a day all week.

“In addition, crime has increased and in a single month two bicycles were stolen from me. At that moment you are in the air. Either you buy a bike or you pay the rent. And since we are independent contractors these companies are not responsible for anything that happens to us ”, summed up the immigrant.

Some estimates suggest that at least 80,000 ‘deliveries’ They work on the streets of the Big Apple and the other battle they must fight simultaneously is robberies and thefts of bicycles.

Council Support

Members of the City Council, such as councilor Carlina Rivera were “proud” to push these legal initiatives that will even force restaurant owners to allow these workers to use the restrooms, a possibility that is denied in most establishments.

“I urge my colleagues to join us in demanding that our municipal agencies ensure safety and respect for this great essential workforce. The fact is that this package marks only the first step to ensure transformative and urgent protections to do justice, ”Rivera exclaimed.

Data shared by the Cornell University Institute of Labor, the 67% of delivery cyclists in the city they have reported that they are denied access to the bathroom of a restaurant.

Likewise, Carlos Menchaca, president of the Immigration Committee of the Council defended its draft law that would guarantee that application companies can no longer exploit workers delivery of delaying payments through fees or bank requirements.

“They all deserve equal and immediate access to your salary. Without having to pay a fee for your own money. Food delivery people kept us alive and fed during the pandemic. We also saw them brave extreme weather during this brutal winter, since many of us work from home ”, concluded Menchaca.

“We pay 100% of the tips”

In a statement, the food delivery platform DoorDash told local media that the company is “actively engaged with the Dasher community and eager to engage with legislators on ways that all stakeholders can better support New York City delivery workers.”

In addition, Meghan Casserly, spokesperson for Uber Eats pointed out to ‘The New York Times’ that “the distributors receive the 100 percent of all tips ”and defended that this company has provided safety supplies, such as masks, wipes and hand sanitizer to its workers.

What are the 6 laws?