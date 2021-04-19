Six aspects to buying an electric toothbrush

Keeping a clean and healthy mouth is something that we should all attach importance to. In addition to making regular visits to our dentist, choosing the right electric toothbrush is key. Taking a look at the market, there are several types but which one is better? What aspects must be taken into account? Here we leave you the six most important ones.

Power

This is measured in the force of the heads and the speed at which they rotate. The higher the number of revolutions, the more thorough the cleaning will be. The normal thing is that this number is around 35,000 revolutions per minute. However, the new Oclean X Pro Elite reaches up to 42,000 revolutions. If we add the shape of its head to this, we make sure that it can reach all the holes in the mouth.

Sound: less noise, better

The logical thing would be to think that the more powerful, the more noise an electric toothbrush generates. If we have a head rotating at those speeds, the noise can be very annoying. Oclean has managed to reduce it to only 45dB. Something very useful if, for example, we want to brush our teeth at night or early in the morning.

Personalization programs

Most brushes around 50 euros have only an on / off button. The new Oclean X Pro Elite incorporates a touch screen that offers us the basic information of our brushing. Being able to select several aspects, from the time, to the intensity or the brushing mode. In total, there are 20 programs that are adjusted to each user to offer the best oral cleaning.

Connectivity

Today’s technology is characterized by connectivity. Virtually all objects are connected to each other, positioning the smartphone as the center of everything. The Oclean brush features a mobile application in which we will have all kinds of details of our brushing. From the areas in which we have lit the most to the possibility of creating a shared account with all family members. Thus we can control in a more exhaustive way the type of brushing of the smallest of the house.

Value for money

As with practically everything, there are three price ranges in electric brushes: cheap, medium and expensive. The price range of a normal brush is around 50 euros. However, at this time we can find the Oclean brush, of very high performance and quality, for a price of around 51 euros. That means that for the same price that you buy a normal electric toothbrush, you have a high-end one.

Design and autonomy

Design is something that Oclean has also taken a lot of interest in. It is not enough to be a brush with great performance, it also has to be carefully designed. If the brush is to be exposed in your bathroom charging base, what better than wearing an avant-garde design. In fact, it has received the Good Design 2021 award

But not only is the Oclean X Pro Elite electric toothbrush pretty, too It has been made of a resistant material, which holds up perfectly even under water.

Regarding autonomy, from the company assure a continuous use of 3.5 hours. If we divide it into two-minute brushings, which is what dentists recommend, they do a total of 35 days without having to go through the charger.

Availability and price: offer of only 51 euros

For the next few days, the Oclean X Pro Elite brush is on sale on AliExpress. The price at which we can find it is only 51 euros (compared to the 78 euros that it usually costs), and it includes, in addition to the brush and the charging base, two replacement heads. Take advantage of this offer and start taking better care of your mouth.

More on this topic