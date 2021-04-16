Six arrested in Córdoba after creating advertisements for intimate dates and robbing and injuring their victims

The National Police culminated this Thursday an operation that resulted in the arrest of six people, five men and one woman, belonging to an organization dedicated to committing robberies with violence, after allegedly creating an advertisement in a website for intimate dates in a home in Lucena (Córdoba) and once the victims arrived at the house, they covered their heads and, using blows and threats, stole their documentation, money, mobile phone and bank cards, tying their hands and feet and forcing them to provide the PIN of the cards.

This is detailed in a note by the National Police Force, which states that the victims remained in these conditions at home, while another member of the gang went to a nearby ATM and I extracted the money using the secret number previously obtained with violence. After obtaining the money, they released the victims under threats that they would not report everything that had happened to them.

Specifically, the investigation began in March, when they alerted the agents of the Local Brigade of Judicial Police of the Lucena-Cabra Police Station in various complaints of various robberies with violence that were taking place in an address located in Lucena.

From that moment and as a result of numerous investigation procedures, the agents they located the address where these events were taking place and they identified all the members of this criminal organization.

In addition, they continued to collect evidence and indications of the detainees’ participation in the events, requesting the warrant to enter and search a home located near the downtown area of ​​Lucena, where four large hunting machetes and four knives, a simulated revolver, three masks to hide a face, several mobile phones and approximately a thousand euros in cash.

Also, they have intervened a vehicle used by the alleged criminals, where one of the victims after being subjected to all kinds of torture It was placed in the trunk and left with very serious injuries in an olive grove located on the outskirts of the town of Lucena.

The detainees were part of a criminal group whose leader had been hidden in his home for several months, since he had up to seven claims in force by various courts.

Once the corresponding procedures have been processed, one of the detainees, a minor, has been placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for Minors, being admitted to a center and the rest have passed at the disposal of the Court of First Instance and Instruction, decreeing the entry into prison for two of them.