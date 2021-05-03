Six arrested for a sexual assault in Barcelona

The Mossos d’Esquadra have made six arrests this Monday morning in the Trinitat Nova neighborhood of Barcelona to people accused of an alleged crime of sexual assault with at least one victim, Betevé has reported.

From this device, which has been deployed around 9 in the morning this Monday in the streets of Aiguablava and La Pedrosa in this neighborhood of the Nou Barris district, very close to the Mercat de la Trinitat, the Central Unit for Sexual Assaults of the Catalan police, operating for less than a year, has been in charge.

The case lies under summary secrecy. According to several witnesses to the police action, the agents detained a group of young people.

More information shortly.