Six and a half hours in space to install the new solar panels of the International Space Station

The US space Agency is expanding the ISS’s capacity to meet the challenges of future missions

The installation work of the new solar array lasted seven and a quarter hours last Wednesday

In November of last year the ISS exceeded two decades of permanent human presence in space

The astronauts Shane kimbrough NASA and Thomas Pesquet, from ESA, have returned to go out this Sunday to space to conclude the installation of a new solar panel array to power the International Space Station.

The previous spacewalk took place last Wednesday and in the little more than seven hours that both astronauts were able to place the solar panels in their final position at the far end of the left side of the Space Station.

The works, however, had not yet been completed. Before the new power array could be deployed and started working to supply electricity to the orbiting laboratory, it was necessary to go out again to install the electrical cables and place the last two remaining bolts to get the solar panels to fully deploy.

NASA is increasing six of the eight energy channels that currently has the space station and is completing them with new solar panels to ensure that a sufficient power supply is maintained for the proper functioning of the station in future challenges such as the missions to the Moon of the Artemis program or new operations ISS commercials.

In November 2020, the International Space Station met the milestone of 20 years of continuous human presence in space. At that time, 244 people from 19 countries have visited the orbital laboratory It has hosted nearly 3,000 investigations by researchers from 108 countries. Two decades in which 239 walks have been made with a total time of 62 days, 18 hours and 28 minutes working outside the station.