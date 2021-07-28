Situation of stock exchanges and markets. Who said that the trend does not give money in the stock market?

When you try to work in the market with systems, although it is not completely automatic, it is normal that you end up working in trend following systems, because in the end the trend is what usually generates the most money. Even if you do not use systems, but rather a method with some subjectivity, you usually end up looking for the trend in the end.

And if I have learned something over the years, it is that there is no better filter to decide whether to enter or not, than to only pay attention to the operations in favor of the trend. That is something that I obsessively teach my master students for years.

Likewise, separate fantasies caused by optimization excesses, the normal thing is that one ends up finding a percentage of successes of the system or method of around 40 to 49%, which should never discourage us because the important thing is how much we earn compared to what that we lose when we lose. A normal system will move in the neighborhood of 1.7 to 2, or something higher. Some move 60% and as this is a communicating vessel the ratio can drop to 1.3 or something like that, it is not bad either. This figure is the key and shows us that in the end the important thing is not knowing how to enter, because in fact it is very difficult to get it right many times, but the important thing is to let the profits run when they appear and cut the losses when we are wrong.

Surely if you have been testing systems without optimization excesses you will have found very similar figures. But of course, one might ask, does this of systems / methods or ideas, whatever we want to call it, trend followers in the end, does it work in the long term or not?

Well, an excellent study published a few years ago, but still fully in force, the firm Blackstar Funds LLC from the pen of two of its members, Cole Wilcox and Eric Crittenden, demonstrates without a doubt that this is the case. Studies like this are not easy to find and I think Blackstar Funds did an excellent job. I’m going to tell you the things that have caught my attention the most.

The study has been around for many years, but I insist that for me it was a change in my mental path at the time.

What this firm does is take no less than 24,000 securities from both the NYSE, the AMEX and Nasdaq and apply an elementary method of following the trend from January 1983 to December 2004, that is, 21 years where everything happened, crash, trends bears, bulls and laterals to see if this trend following system works or does not work at the conceptual level.

The applied system is very simple (never let us despise the simple methods in the systems). Take note:

1- It is a system applied to stocks and, therefore, given the usual difficulties in opening shorts, it is a long-only system.

2- It is bought when the value breaks the historical maximum and confirms it at the close. If this happens, it is bought at the opening of the day following a close above the all-time high. There, it’s that simple.

2- A trailing stop is placed thereafter, that is, a moving stop that goes up if the value goes up, consisting of the Average True Range of 10 periods.

This indicator is an excellent measure of volatility and a great indicator to use for stops in our systems, in many ways. The explanation is simple: if there is very little volatility the stop will be closer and if there is much it will be wider and thus prevents it from always jumping. If there is a close below the ATR of 10 subtracted from the close of the previous day, the position is liquidated. Each day the moving stop is varying.

These are all the rules of the system, what Blackstar wanted was the pure trend following system, so that it would serve to check if this trend following is valid or not.

Well, the results could not be better, take note and bear in mind that commissions and some slipagge are included, deducting 0.5% of each entry which is quite realistic, well despite everything:

– You earn 7% per year above what the whole of the SP 500 earns, that is, the system regularly beats the market without any problem and by a lot.

– The drawdown or maximum losing streak is much less than simply holding and maintaining the SP 500.

– It is correct 49% of the time and the profit loss ratio of what is won when it is won, compared to what is lost when it is lost is 2.56, as seen in figures very similar to what all trend monitoring systems give in terms of hits, but much better in the profit loss ratio.

Conclusions:

1- This study by Blackstar Funds shows us that the important thing is not knowing how to enter but how to exit. This is the key.

2- It also shows us that a simple trend-following system works as well as anything else extremely complicated and regularly beats the market.

3- Likewise, it seems to tell us that part of the secret of how well this simple system works is due to its enormous diversification. It is impossible that we can diversify so much in thousands of securities, but it is clear that the more we diversify, the better, and gambling everything heads-up with a single security or future no matter how good a system we have is a mistake. I have very hard studies that show that in certain periods of time, applying more than 800 systems to a single future on the stock index did not work. As it gives to the future or value that we have chosen not to move or to be silly and that nothing works on it, we are fixed.

In short, what this Blackstar study invites me to reflect on is that, although the Holy Grail does not exist, the way is not to complicate life excessively either. A wide diversification, a money management plan and a simple system to follow with discipline, fighting against our human psychology, plus a correct market reading It may be the key to success, the rest is hard work and humility so that the market never catches us in a resignation that here they shoot with an armored bullet and also to kill.

Here is the graphical representation of how the market is beating:

The pink line is the S&P Total return Index and the blue line is for the system under study.

And here is the full results table:

19.3% annual profit versus 12%. And maximum drawdown of 20.8% compared to 44.7% of the market, we go half.

I think the purpose of this article has become clear, it is not to follow the method in question but to show that the market efficiency theory is incorrect, that the trend makes money, and that if there is a trend the market is not efficient. There is a game!

Jose Luis Carpathians