Situation of stock exchanges and markets. Magic thinking in the bag. A harmful psychological bias that we may have without realizing it

The magical thinking or magical knowledge It consists of a way of thinking and reasoning, based on informal, erroneous or unjustified and, frequently, supernatural assumptions, which generates opinions or ideas lacking robust empirical foundation. It basically consists of attributing an effect to a specific event, without a verifiable cause-effect relationship between them. This is, for example, what happens with superstition and various popular beliefs.

In a more technical sense, it can be described as a form of reasoning that consists of using the logic of mental operations on external reality to explain the operation of the latter. In this way, magical thinking projects the properties of psychological experience (purpose or intention, for example) onto biological or inert reality. Magical thinking can also be considered the transfer of concepts derived from biological observation to the way inanimate nature operates.1

The consequence is that the subject (or the social group) attributes causal relationships between actions and events not connected to each other, and that the scientific consensus does not accept as valid

Stock market behavior.

Stock market behavior.

6 psychological mistakes that cost dearly

Author: Mickaël Mangot

Magical thinking is a type of reasoning that is more analogical than logical. Is about relate two independent events to each other. Magical thinking seems to be a common trait of all beings. For example, Skinner (1948) discovered it with pigeons, through a famous experience. Feeding hungry pigeons, he realized that they reproduced the behavior they had had before the first meal … when it had not been conditioned. A pigeon was frantically circling the cage three times, counterclockwise; another put her head in one of the corners of the cage; the third pretended to lean on an invisible bar, etc.

Regarding humans, we usually find these behaviors in archaic societies. For example, in his study on the Azande (a tribe in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo), the ethnologist Evans-Pritchard says that the population insisted that the collapse of the roof of a shack on its owner was due to a curse caused by another member of the community. When they are given the scientific explanation of the phenomenon – that the termites had moth-eaten the support beams – they do not reject it but they also do not delay in adding that the simple fact that the roof fell, while the owner was inside his hut, is enough to prove the existence of a hex …

The tendency to make up your own explanations is not just limited to primitive societies. Magical thinking is also present in developed societies open to scientific and technical progress, that is, everywhere. A wide variety of economic behaviors are generated as arbitrarily as the behaviors of Skinner’s pigeons and those studied by Azande. For example, business leaders often reiterate management decisions that have preceded a sales progression, even in a growing market. In the Stock Market, preconceived ideas can help to root phenomena, which otherwise would not have any importance. For example, when the media keeps saying that good economic indicators could cause the US Federal Reserve to raise its key rates, and that this should weigh on the trend of the markets. It doesn’t surprise me that investors sell when an indicator is higher than everyone expected, and that the market trend is, after all, bearish. A question that reinforces the belief in the preconceived idea! However, who says that good economic indicators are a disadvantage for stocks? On the contrary! It all depends on the criteria on which the analysts’ attention is focused: the cost of the debt or the economic results? In periods when this focus is more on economic fundamentals, good data will be welcomed and considered by the media. And so it will continue until the next shift of collective attention arrives …

Similarly, magical thinking seems to be a very important factor in the effectiveness of technical analysis. The more investors believe in technical analysis, the more their predictions are actually fulfilled. And the more they are fulfilled, the more investors will be inclined to believe in it.

In a way that is different from magical thinking, the almost-magical thinking describes the situations in which individuals act as if they believe, without being right, that their actions influence events, but are nonetheless aware that this is not the case. Thus, Langer (1975) showed that people are more willing to bet heads or tails when the bet is made before, than after the toss. As if they thought they could influence the launch before it happened! Regarding the Stock Market, Shefrin and Statman (1985) relate almost magical thinking to the effect of disposition. It seems that investors keep their losing titles hoping that their tenacity and loyalty will be justly rewarded.

Practical consequences:

We believe in unwritten, unproven standards simply because they have worked in the recent past (precisely because we believe in them!). But real facts can contradict them very quickly.

We can settle for a totally arbitrary personal “moral code” applicable to our own investment decisions, in the hope of being rewarded. For example, you can buy the titles of the old cream of the industry, to fight against “deindustrialization”, stay out of socially irresponsible companies, refuse to sell titles that have been massacred by the market, and so on.

