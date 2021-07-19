Situation of stock exchanges and markets. How to select the best funds. Look among the worst, irrational as it may seem!

A good way to distribute a portfolio is to spend time looking for funds that match our objectives, volatility criteria, degree of risk that we want to assume, etc.

The vast majority of people, what they do is just look at who has done well lately and buy those funds, and on the other hand get rid of those who are doing it wrong.

But it has been shown that as illogical as it may seem, that is not a good idea, but rather the opposite. It is best to select from those who have done worse in a period of time and endure the same period of time.

For example, if we select a fund that has done worse in 1 year, hold within at least 1 year.

Obviously, it is not about taking all the bad funds and diving headlong into them, but it is about making a selection among those who have done it wrong, while being cautious with those who have done well. I insist as irrational as it may seem.

This is not a personal opinion, it is the result of a scientific study by Rob Arnott Vitali Kalesnik Lillian Wu conducted in September 2018 and titled: The Folly of Hiring Winners and Firing Losers

You can find it at this link in English:

https://www.researchaffiliates.com/en_us/publications/articles/630-the-folly-of-hiring-winners-and-firing-losers.html

We are going to study it thoroughly, as I find it very useful, to help us in the always vital search for the allocation of assets in our portfolio.

See this quote, where the key to this study is summarized:

Institutional investors often sell funds (or fire managers) once they have underperformed the market in the last two to three years, usually replacing them with funds or managers who recently outperformed. This seemingly sensible strategy, aimed at identifying skilled managers, is often bad for future returns. To be sure, some of the newly stellar managers have skills, but high alpha is often the result of luck, and recently expensive possessions often set the stage for poor future performance. Meanwhile, disappointing managers recently often provide exposure to assets, factors, and strategies that have become cheap and are positioned for short-term success.

In this article, 1 we show that investors need to stop relying so heavily on past performance when choosing investments. The pursuit of performance is a reliable path to poor investment results – all too often it means we are selling recently cheap assets and buying new goods. When we supplement information about past performance with current relative valuation, compared to previous standards, our decisions will be much better informed. We can determine whether past performance was simply a consequence of the portfolio’s revaluation, which may be more luck than skill, and we can determine whether the portfolio is now cheap or rich. And, we can predict mutual fund performance more reliably than previous methods.

(… /…)

This standard search procedure for managers with past stellar performance is intuitive and convenient. Our ancestors on African soil did not survive by running to a lion, so it should come as no surprise that today we still instinctively avoid what has caused us pain and loss, as we seek more of what has given us joy and loss. Profits. This behavior is innate. However, in investing, what seems intuitive and comfortable is rarely worth it, too often it leads to poor decisions. In capital markets, what has hurt us recently in the past is (slightly) more likely to comfort us in the future, than to inflict more pain.

This is a truth like a temple. The luck factor in the market tends to be underestimated. And luck exists. Trying to turn the market into something 100% scientific is a very serious mistake. This is like poker. One can carry a hand of three of aces and push all in. But that does not mean that a manic player with a simple pair of deuces will see him all in, who in the end ends up winning with a 2-10 full house and leaves us with a fool’s face. Of course, what we have to be clear about is that out of every 100 times that the same situation occurs, in 80 we will win, but we will lose in 20. And it could be the case that a manic player gets 4 times in a row Well this madness and they tell him that he is the best player in the world and that on the contrary, whoever does what he has to do goes wrong 4 times and they tell him that he is a bad player. This analogy would be more or less what happens sometimes in the market. Sometimes the luck factor is there although in the long run it is not a predominant factor.

But as we said, it is not the worst, period. You have to do more searching.

Check out this other quote:

If a manager has performed brilliantly and the manager’s assets are at a record valuation relative to the market, investors should redeem, not invest more. If a manager has performed poorly and the manager’s assets are at an exceptionally cheap relative valuation, investors should seriously consider completing, rather than firing the manager. We are not suggesting that past performance is irrelevant, only that it is a terrible predictor of future prospects. Similarly, past success is not always a sell signal.

Just as ignorance of past performance is obviously naive, so is ignorance of current levels of valuation. When investors use a more comprehensive set of tools that combines past performance and current relative valuation levels, the decision will not always be to fire the winners and hire the losers, or vice versa. If a fund has outperformed, but assets are not at new valuation levels, that manager amply deserves the consideration of a much higher allocation. Conversely, if a manager has underperformed relative to the market, and assets haven’t gotten massively cheaper, that’s really bad news.

This already sounds better right? And more logical! It is not about fleeing from those who have done well and blindly going into those who have done worse, it is about not being blinded as 99% of people do, in profitability as the only factor to consider and combining that with the valuation of the assets it manages, that will give us a good clue.

The study does it from 1990 to 2016 with more than 3,300 funds no less.

This graph from the study shows that if we continue with the usual way of selecting funds, which is usually the ones that have done the best in the last three years, we will be more burdened than the plumber on the Titanic.

The figures are staggering. The horizontal axis ranking from 1 to 5 means 1 the worst funds in 3 years, and 5 the best funds.

I think no further explanation is needed. If we take the best the performance will be much lower

See this quote:

Past winners tend to disappoint, while past losers tend to positively surprise. Most funds have persistent factor exposures, and those exposures account for most of the fund’s excess market performance. When a factor underperforms, it detracts from the fund’s performance, contributing to cheap valuations that lead to future outperformance. It also works the other way around: the stellar performance of a factor will boost the fund’s performance, raising its valuations until very expensive and setting the fund for disappointing performance in the future. Also ça change, in addition to c’est la même choose.

So the conclusion of the work could not be clearer. The authors already warn that it makes it clear that comfort in selecting funds (just looking at those who earn the most) is not the way, and that it must be clear that the solution is discomfort and work. It is essential to analyze in the selection of funds, the three most important factors, as a minimum, valuation, momentum and size. The authors end by saying that you have to get out of the comfort zone in investing, that comfort is not rewarded in the markets … and they are absolutely right, work is the key, and right now a very wrong idea predominates, and This is already said by a server … the exaggeration of extremist passive management, where it is said that everything is a matter of sitting down and waiting. In other words, enter the comfort zone and above all buy a new sofa to be more comfortable. Precisely the popularity of this type of management shows us that possibly, as the authors say, its cycle has ended, for the moment. You can come back of course, but it may not be your best time anymore.

Jose Luis Carpathians