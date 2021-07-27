Situation of stock exchanges and markets. A new system concept based on nighttime volume in the USA

In the June issue four years ago of the good magazine Stocks and Commodities an interesting intraday system by Domenico D ‘Errico appears which I think is a frankly interesting theoretical novelty to take into account as a basis for other methods or even to use it by introducing some filter more. The truth is that it seems to work like this on a dry stick.

Let’s see.

Part of a well-known idea. Calculate the range of the first hour of trading, and look for the breakout. Although we already warn that this, without more, is taken as the “first hour of trading” the one that is taken does not work.

And part of a new one. See the “night” market of the mini S&P 500 future but from a European point of view.

We are going to detail what he considers nocturnal for the system.

CTE timesheet ie Central European Time. To get us out of trouble, the normal time in Spain.

Well, divide the session into these sections, always speaking in Spanish time:

From midnight to 8:30 in the morning, it will be night time from the point of view of this system.

From 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. will be the calculation time of the one-hour range.

From 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. will be the time when we can take operations.

At 3:15 p.m., any position that may be open will be closed.

Let’s move on to another of the corner pieces of the system.

The author has observed that on days when this night time has been a lot of volume, the volume tends to be high during the European session, always talking about the future of the mini S&P 500, and the high range. And vice versa, if the volume is low during the “night” hours then during the European session it tends to move less.

So let’s put the first thing to consider and system in hand.

To see if a specific day or not we are going to operate, we will see the accumulated volume of the American future accumulated from 12 noon to 8:30 am and we will compare it with the average volume of the last five previous days, always speaking of night hours from 00:00 to 8:30.

If this volume is less, that will be most of the time we do not trade.

If the volume is higher that day we trade, because it is to be expected that there will be more movement and a higher trend range.

With this we have the condition to operate or not.

If it gives us a day to operate.

We look at the range of the first hour, I understand for the first hour what you do between 8:30 and 9:30. We will enter long if a 15-minute candle from that candle breaks us above and short if it breaks below. It is not clarified in the article, if several operations can be made in the day if the range breaks several times, but from the number of operations that appears in the backtesting it seems that it is. However, from personal experience in this type of method, it would be necessary to think about limiting the number of entries to two or three maximum per day, because there are very very lateral days, but this is already to the reader’s taste. At 2:45 p.m. if the range has not been broken at any time, we forget. If we are inside at 3:15 p.m. we close whatever we have open. It should be noted that at 3:15 p.m. is when the official schedule of these futures begins in their place of origin, which is the USA.

Here is an example that the author puts

On the first day, if it exceeds the accumulated volume in the night and then the range from 8:30 am to 9:30 am breaks upwards, thus entering long with great profit.

On the second day, the average volume is not exceeded, so it is not entered, and the operation would have gone wrong if it had given a signal that it does not.

On the third day the volume clearly surpasses and then breaks the one-hour range and gives a good bullish signal.

Obviously the author has selected an ideal image to illustrate how the system works, but then in practice, as we have seen personally, things are not so wonderful or so perfect.

But it does seem to clearly give an advantage, which is why we presented the idea today.

This is the author’s backtesting.

Let’s analyze it a bit.

In the first column it reflects the results that would have been obtained by entering with the old and well-known system that does not work to enter the break of the range of the first hour, always bearing in mind that what he calls “first hour” is quite unusual, as it refers to the movement between 8:30 am and 9:30 am. Spanish time.

As you can see, the result does not work and money is lost in all cases except the Russell.

But the second column is already your system with the included filter to look at whether the volume of the previous 5 nights is exceeded in the day or not to decide to enter.

As you can see with the filter, the number of operations is greatly reduced and what is most important, money is earned.

In the S&P 500, for example, you have a success rate of 53%, with an average gain of 39.

The backtesting in 4 years taking into account that the article was published a few years ago.

If we applied this system in that period, the Russell would have given a future profit of about $ 15,500.

Several observations to highlight:

The first is that the author does not take into account commissions and slippage in the backtesting, and taking into account the high number of operations this factor would eat up a good part of the profit. Being quite cautious, it would eat around $ 4,000 of the quoted profit. The second is that we are a little scared by the fact that the backtesting was carried out in quite peculiar years and difficult to repeat, such as from mid-2013 to mid-2017, years that were very bullish on average and with very volatility. short. We do not know how it can react in bearish or very volatile environments, for example the current environment. It should be studied.

In conclusion, although with several things to consider that invite prudence, it is an idea of ​​strategy that may be valid and that I believe contributes to knowledge in this field. To study and investigate.

Jose Luis Carpathians