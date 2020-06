The epidemic situation in Beijing is « extremely serious, » a mayor spokesman warned Tuesday, after hundreds of people have been infected with the coronavirus since last week in the Chinese capital.

Beijing is in « a race against the clock » against the new coronavirus, the mayor’s spokesman, Xu Hejian, told reporters. The city redoubled efforts against covid-19 and currently has the capacity to perform more than 90,000 diagnostic tests a day.

