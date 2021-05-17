Sitting upright can cause back pain

Shutterstock / MoQcCa ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9CMibFLfgRRuHGPVFetwaA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hsYIUV0Yn1MNh5axl0RRbQ–~B/aD04MDQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ed1509466e4cb2cf1ac1db017a09307b” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9CMibFLfgRRuHGPVFetwaA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzNg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hsYIUV0Yn1MNh5axl0RRbQ–~B/aD04MDQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ed1509466e4cb2cf1ac1db017a09307b”/>

The need to reduce social interactions as a preventive measure against covid-19 has promoted telework in an extraordinary way. And that has led to many conversations about the occupational hazards of telecommuting.

The discussion about the negative consequences, both for visual health and for the spine, of spending many hours sitting in front of screens is not new. Already in the year 1700, in De Morbis Artificum Diatriba, Bernardino Ramazzini reported on the pathologies that notaries suffered from “constantly sitting down”.

Clearly, if inadequate furniture or poor lighting can have negative consequences, changing them is easy. The difficult thing is to maintain the sitting position considered ideal. And it is that staying upright while sitting not only seems mission impossible, but it can even cause pain.

The straight sitting, a myth of social origin

Like all human activity, sitting is not exempt from social and cultural conventions. The Egyptian pharaohs were the first to use chairs as a ceremonial element while members of their court stood around them. Years later, in Rome, senators sat on marble benches called scamnum, while the only available chair, called a curul, was reserved for famous people.

The use of chairs has been democratizing since the Renaissance, although in the court of Louis XIV only the king could use seats with armrests, due to their resemblance to thrones. Sitting in a chair continues to have social significance even today and, for example, when we enter someone else’s home, we will wait for our host to give us permission – or we ask for it – before sitting down.

It is common to hear the recommendation to keep the trunk upright while sitting. Among other things, because keeping the trunk upright is already a symbolic element in itself. Whether walking, standing or sitting, an upright trunk conveys a more favorable sensation than a stooped trunk.

The author of the first article published in a scientific journal on the sitting position (Staffel F., in 1884), concerned with maintaining an upright position, stated that “the seats that are closest to the standing position are saddles. ”. But he was aware that “a saddle-shaped seat does not satisfy the legitimate need to get enough rest for an extended period.” So he designed a new model of chair to try to keep the trunk upright without the need for muscular effort. All to give a good image.

Despite countless recommendations about sitting upright and multiple attempts to design ergonomic chairs (so far without resounding success), the vast majority of people are unable to maintain that position. Spontaneously, our body tends to adopt other different postures while we are sitting. As Mandal wrote, “in no other field of human activity is there a similar discrepancy between theory and reality.”

I stand up, I sit down again

It is surprising that we have been sold the upright position as the one that protects the health of our spine while we are sitting, when there is no scientific evidence to prove it. The simple fact that back school programs claim that it is the “only” healthy posture for sitting should have led to rejection.

What’s more, there are those who associate back pain with forcing an erect posture. A paper presented in 2006 at the Congress of the Radiological Society of North America, with the results of MRIs on seated subjects, was titled: “Does your back hurt? Sitting upright may be to blame.

For its part, NASA demonstrated a few years ago that, in the absence of gravity and in a resting situation, our body spontaneously adopts a position very similar to that which we adopt in a rocking chair. Seat that, by the way, JF Kennedy used regularly to relieve his back pain.

The results of other studies show advantages of the positions that our body spontaneously adopts when sitting. For example, reclining the backrest back or sitting on the edge of the seat with the knees bent below the level of the hips increases the angle between the torso and the thighs. And that relaxes the muscles and reduces the pressure that our intervertebral discs bear.

In general, spontaneous postures are more comfortable than sitting upright and can therefore be held longer. However, they will end up causing problems if we keep them long while the work activity demands our attention.

We can say the same about our knees, feet, elbows or wrists. If we follow the instructions of the only recommended healthy posture to the letter and do not move them frequently, after a few hours of work we will notice overload.

What has been shown is that, to minimize work fatigue, frequent changes in posture are more effective than interspersing rest times, even if they are prolonged. Vernoon advanced it in 1924: “Workers who have to stand up during their work should sit in the most comfortable seat possible, while those who work seated should get up and it would be better, if it does not cause any inconvenience, to walk.”

In short, it is not comfortable to lie in a rocking chair to telecommute. Nor has the ultimate ergonomic chair been invented yet. But we can exchange positions, even sitting in the same chair, without the fear of believing that all those that do not imply having a straight back are wrong positions. The main thing is to get up frequently.

If we are telecommuting, neither our bosses nor our co-workers will be surprised by our personal favorite postures, nor by the amount of breaks we take to walk a few steps. Let’s take advantage of it.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Martín Eusebio Barra López does not receive a salary, nor does he work as a consultant, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.