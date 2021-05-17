Sitges shines and becomes DHC Vueling Rugby champion

05/17/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

Sport.es

Those from Sitges were the clear winners of the final, dominating from the start with a quick and effective game against a CRUC unable to react until well into the first half.

In fact, Sitges was constant at work, grabbing possession to close the rival in their field. The pressure in attack from the greens caused several punishment blows, one of which took advantage of Jesus Moratalla to transform and set the 3 to 0 in minute 5.

The monologue of the by Camilo Hanglin Y Isaac richmond followed, and before minute 10, Jose antonio gala (the MVP of the match with a stellar performance) took advantage of a scrum five meters from the CRUC mark to sign the first trial.

The next 10 minutes saw the pattern repeated, with Moratalla getting a new punishment blow and the third row Jacob Jiménez-de-Parga defining a scrum play to give Sitges an 18-0 lead.

With this adverse marker, Castelldefels despite the attempts and possession of those of Lucho Cabanne, Sitges also proved to be a well-worked team in defense, and Alex Mullor He sent the teams to the dressing rooms still with 18-0.

A round performance

The second half started with Castelldefels convinced of being able to overcome the confrontation, taking care of the ball to try to break the defense. Approaching the opposite brand with danger on a couple of occasions, again the green defense prevailed, and with the replacement of the bench, Sitges again took the initiative.

The entrance of Paul Augé Y Victor Lopez They gave fresh air to Sitges, which from the quarter hour of the second half returned to be protagonists despite playing with one less man for the red shown to Pablo Furchi a few minutes before.

A) Yes, Ander Cabré converted a long play by Sitges to score the third trial of his already 66, Moratalla once again boasted of success with his foot to definitively sentence with 26 to 0.

The Sitges festival did not end there, because before the end of the match Abel viana and again Cabré (four trials in this year’s playoffs) got a try to round out a brilliant performance from the team of Pins Vens.

With the end of the game, the euphoria was unleashed in the Foixarda for a RC Sitges who got his second title of the Catalan Vueling Division of Honor and became the team with the most titles together with Barça “B”.