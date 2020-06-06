Sam Neill (Omagh, Northern Ireland, 72) sets the table to bring the recorder closer and touches his fringe. That hair has accompanied him throughout his career: from his beginnings in New Zealand, his father’s native country and to which the family of Nigel John Dermot Neill – his real name – moved when the future star was seven years old, and in his leap to fame in 1977 with Australian Dogs of Prey. The bangs followed in Damien’s End (1981), The Possession (1981), the Reilly series. Ace of Spies (1983), A Cry in the Dark (1988), Total Calm (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Piano (1993), The Bicentennial Man (1999), The Last Hunter (2011) , On the hunt for the Ñumanos (2016) … And of course, in the Jurassic Park saga. This interview was conducted 15 days ago at the San Sebastián festival, where his The Decision was screened, and a few days before it was made public that Neill returns with the dinosaurs in Jurassic World 3. At the Sitges competition, which started yesterday , will receive the Grand Prize of Honor for his contribution to the fantastic and horror genres.

With a tea in hand, Neill is frank and fun. Do you feel that your career has survived Jurassic Park? “No one has survived Jurassic Park. There is no happy ending in the dinosaur saga. ” But days later it was announced that Neill will play Alan Grant again.

In The Decision, someone remembers a verse from the group The Magnetic Fields: “The days go by slowly, the years go by very fast.” Does an actor suffer from this contradiction? “It goes, like everyone. Time has a very strange behavior. When I was a kid, I hated school. Now, Christmas comes and you wonder how the year has gone by so quickly. Anyway, I plan to continue rocking all my life.” More seriously, remember that The Decision talks about the transition from life to death with dignity when the physicist fails: “I know a little of what I am talking about, because my mother suffered from dementia, a disease that made her deeply unhappy. Victoria State [en Australia, donde vive el actor]Euthanasia is not legislated … I know perfectly well what I want for myself if things go wrong. In many countries there is stubborn resistance to legislating assisted suicide, and it is because of the Church. I think it is not a matter for the Church to decide how I can live or die. “

Despite his resume, Neill never had a professional plan. “It is true in the world of cinema. I do not know what I am going to do in the medium term. Although I know that in August 2017 I will be singing. I have a concert scheduled. Of the rest I will say that it was an unconventional race because it was the product of chance “he confesses. “On the other hand, I am a winegrower, I own four vineyards, and I am very tied to my grapes, my animals and my family. So in that facet my life is absolutely predictable, marked by the four seasons.” Incidentally, their animals all have famous names: “Sure, because who would dare eat a cow named Susan Sarandon?” Are the vineyards very happy? “Yes, and no money. And I prefer happiness to money.” Neill says that his vineyards are cared for by hand as his grapes are of the Pinot Noir variety. “Now I have clean nails, but I usually go dirty like a farmer.”

So he likes organic cinema. “Don’t make me say names, but in many places movies are shot as if you were in a factory. I prefer movies that are like artisan products.” Here enters one of the current geniuses of cinema, with which Neill has already worked twice: Taika Waititi. “I am proud to have worked with him. He is a wild genius, brave, capable of skipping any convention. And he is a lover of all genres.” And what gender is Neill missing? “I have made many feature films with horses, but I have not acted in a canonical Western. I believed in watching Westerns. It is the only blur of my career.”

Before finishing, Neill assures that if he crossed paths with young Nigel Neill, he would advise him not to be “so anxious”. “Everything is going to be fine. I was a very nervous child, and over time I have seen that children’s anxiety is undervalued. Children worry about things that we adults despise too quickly.” Which brings him to the United States and today: “I find it incredible how unhappy American society is. And one of the great successes of the twentieth century was the creation of the European Union. How can the United Kingdom approach an absurd and Crazy decision to abandon it? Brexit is a sign of the xenophobic nationalist wave that is growing in Europe “