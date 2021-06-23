Sitges 2021: from documentaries about the authentic ‘Matrix’ to classics with werewolves

The machinery of the 54th edition of the Sitges festival starts, which will take place between the next 7 and 17 October. The festival leaves behind the partially digital edition that it experienced last year due to the pandemic and returns to more familiar paths, this year with the werewolves as a leitmotif that permeates the image, posters and part of the programming. In that sense moves the retrospective “The inner beast”, where we will see films like ‘The werewolf’ (1941), some piece by our Paul Naschy and two masterpieces of the eighties, ‘Howls’ and’ An American werewolf in London ‘restored in 4K.

As for the first programming preview, things like ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’, first collaboration between Nicolas Cage and the unclassifiable Sion Sono, with a story in which Cage will spend five days at the limit in a suit that is going to self-destruct. Or the post-apocalyptic and tiny ‘In the Earth’, with the search for the cure to a lethal virus orchestrated by Ben Whitley, director of the tremendous ‘Kill List’ or ‘High-Rise’.

A multitude of stories not to sleep

Other interesting pieces related to science fiction are, for example, the Japanese comedy ‘Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes’, in which the owner of a coffee shop discovers that his television shows images of the future, but only in two minutes. ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ is a documentary that is awakening a lot of expectation, about the eternal questioning of whether we are living in a simulation. And of course, you can see ‘The Amusement Park’, a 1973 film lost and recently restored and re-released by George A. Romero, director of ‘Night of the Living Dead’.

A couple of other initiatives were also highlighted at the press conference. On one side, the return of ‘Stories to not sleep’, the classic by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador where mythical stories from the series will be updated, which can be seen first at the festival. They are directed by Rodrigo Cortés, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paco Plaza and Paula Ortiz. And there will also be a new initiative, WomanInFan, which among other activities will produce a short film written and directed by women to promote the visibility of female creators within fantasy cinema.

