Sisters for life. Trailer and poster of the 3 season of ‘Life’

Starz has released the official trailer and poster for the third and apparently last season of ‘Lifetime’, the acclaimed television series created by Tanya Saracho from the Richard Villegas Jr. short story, “Pour Vida”.

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada play the Mexican-American sisters Lyn and Emma Hernndez again in this new batch of ten episodes that will premiere on April 26, both in the United States and in Spain through Starzplay, a streaming service to which by the way, is already freely accessible.

What would become of the family without a little drama?

I have not been able to write this letter; Every time I try to feel my palms, my heart beats strongly and makes me nauseous. It has taken me days. Because no matter how you cut it, this is a farewell letter. So get that part out of the way: Season 3 will be the last season of VIDA. Instead of dwelling on the “hows” and “whys”, what interests me is the “thank you” part. That’s the part that’s making my chest hurt.

When I started this journey three and a half years ago, I never dream that at the end of the process I would be so completely changed (mind, body, and spirit) and that I would be so firmly in my running skills. and create a TV show the way it should always have been created: by us. When I started this, the scenery was bleak for the Latinx representation. On the television scene, the stories about us were few and far between and caught in stereotypes. And he had only heard of a Latina showrunner who had been allowed to direct a solo show. Also for browns, there really was no representation.

This is where the thanks begin: Because we advocated our small and delicate series, we were gifted with three wonderfully compelling and pioneering television seasons. Honestly, that’s why I wanted to personally write this letter, to express that your support has meant everything. It has meant two renovations and validations that are worth telling our brown narrative. I can never thank you enough for your welcome and support. Truly.

This goodbye is too bittersweet for words. It would be a lie if I said that I am not sad for not returning to that magical room of writers to continue elaborating our history. But after all, I had to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that’s rare in this industry. I leave full of gratitude. Grateful to Starz for not only allowing LIFE to happen, but for being great co-parents when we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: cinematographers, writers, Latino actors, almost entirely women, who are now around and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show.

Thank you. I hope you can give this, our last season, a good farewell, because let me tell you, it is very powerful. It is as compelling as ever with some images and themes that I have never seen on television before. I am deeply proud of it.

Tanya Saracho