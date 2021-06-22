Sister of ‘Polly’ asks neurologists, traumatologists and lung specialists for second opinion

MEXICO CITY.- Cassandra Olivares, sister of Fernanda ‘Polly’ asked specialist doctors to contact her family to give a second opinion on the health of the young woman who was run over in the Iztacalco mayor’s office in the early hours of Sunday, June 13.

A second opinion is viable because we want to save my sister’s life, ”he shared with the media.

The young woman’s lawyer indicated that neurologists, specialists in traumatology and lungs are required, because the injuries to ‘Polly’ were complicated last weekend.

This Monday the medical report pointed out that ‘Polly’ has difficulty with her lungs.

Earlier, through social networks, a message was shared in which Cassandra is seen making a call to society, the authorities and the Medical Association to help them save the life of her sister, who was reported very serious.

They left her very badly hurt on many sides, I don’t know specifically what she needs, I’m doing my best, “said Cassandra.

He assured that until now the Xoco Hospital has been in charge of Fernanda Olivares’ treatment, medications and care, however, he emphasized the request for a second opinion.

“WE NEED HELP … MY SISTER IS VERY SERIOUS”

It is Zarina Olivares, Polly’s sister, one of the young women intentionally run over by Diego Helguera.

He is in the Xoco Hospital where there is no good news.

Ask for help from the authorities of @GobCDMX @SSaludCdMx pic.twitter.com/gWSDlNOS7I – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) June 21, 2021

