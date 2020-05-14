A platform that supports small and medium-sized Italian companies to interact and dialogue with large agents and access large-scale international business opportunities together: this is the central idea of ​​the Italia System, a project born from the mind of Uberto Canaccini, entrepreneur and CEO from CEG Elettronica, recently recognized by Forbes among the top 100 successful managers who lead major companies and multinationals. The objective of the Italia System, which is already at 1 billion euros, is to reach 3 billion euros in aggregate revenue.

Strength in numbers

The Italia System is aimed at private companies and small and medium-sized companies, and is composed of a group of entrepreneurs active abroad for a long time in sectors such as infrastructure, railways, fashion, oil and gas and renewable energy with contacts, relationships and market knowledge worldwide. The objective is to facilitate a quick recovery and to approach national and international markets in a cohesive manner. The service is completely free.

From the point of view of foreign markets, large general contractors, engineering, supplies and construction contractors (EPC), buyers and companies in the food and beverage sector will see the Italia System as a strong point to invest in Belpaese and find advantageous collaborations and a unison of companies capable of generating value.

Thanks to his business experience, over the past 20 years, Canaccini has made CEG Elettronica Industriale an industrial reference point in the global market, with 80% of turnover abroad and strong internationalization in markets such as Kazakhstan, South Korea, Russia , United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“The Italia System represents an opportunity for foreign companies and operators to refocus on our country,” commented Canaccini. “We are ready to face the international market together, to show the entrepreneurial and creative streak that characterizes us,” he added.

Private individuals and companies, when registering, will find analysis and insights on decrees and procedures to be activated to comply with legal obligations when resuming production activities. The companies will have strategic commercial support to create the necessary synergies to be accredited and win global tenders and orders in the various foreign markets.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005033/en/

Contact:

DAG Communication

Francesca Conti

fconti@dagcom.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

