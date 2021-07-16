Sissokho, into the professional field at the hands of Emporio Boxing

Olympic cycles often cause many changes in boxing. The most brilliant fighters in the amateur field go through closed stages and make the leap to the professional field. There is one week left for the Games to start. Another cycle will end and there will be professional debuts. Before, some fighters who have failed to get into Tokyo are already moving. This is the case of the captain of the National Team, Youba Sissokho who this Friday announced his move to professionalism.

With a publication on his social networks, which accompanied the signing of the contract, Sissokho announced the news. Sign with the new promoter Emporio Boxing, which will start with a great presentation at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela in Madrid on July 28. It remains to be seen if the brand new signing makes its premiere rented there, but for now there is nothing official beyond its presence at the event, in which the company will explain its project.

Sissokho, 29 years old (30, in November), was born in Dakar (Senegal), but lived in Mallorca with his family since he was six months old. He has been one of the most outstanding amateur fighters in recent years. With an experience that exceeds 100 fights, he was bronze in the 2015 European Championship and participated in the 2016 Games. There he could not perform, since before traveling, erroneous medical tests made him not focus on the competition. He could have cancer. Luckily, everything was in a scare and began to prepare for Tokyo with the aim of avenging the lost opportunity. The last four years have been bumpy and bumpy for him from various injuries. He went to the London pre-Olympic in 2020 and left a good showing, but fell to the world champion in a highly disputed discussion. With the pandemic and the cancellation of the world pre-Olympic, his options were gone. Despite this, Felipe Martínez, president of the Spanish Boxing Federation, He tried to make it possible for him to be in the Games thanks to his extraordinary resume. There was no luck and now the ‘Leon’ Sissokho begins a new stage.