Siri will integrate new voices in the next iOS update

Apple will allow choose Siri’s voice in the next iOS update, leaving aside the female voice by default. Although it is possible to configure the language and voice of our preference within the Settings, the default option it was always from a woman.

According to TechCrunch, the next version of iOS will integrate two new Siri voices and will offer the option to choose the one we want. The new voices are for the English language, although the Default voice selection will be available to everyone the users.

In a press release, Apple mentioned that they are excited to introduce the new voices and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when setting up their device.

“This is a continuation of Apple’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.” the Cupertino company said.

Siri’s voice change, a commitment to diversity and inclusion

The alternative comes in response to criticism that the female voice in a smart assistant is sexist. A UNESCO report published in 2019 indicates that this practice “reflects and reinforces the idea that women are submissive and tolerant of abuse.”

“Because the speech of most voice assistants is female, it sends a signal that women are helpful, docile and eager to please helpers, available at the touch of a button or with a forceful voice command like ‘hey ‘and’ OK ‘ I’d blush if I could: closing gender divides in digital skills through education (UNESCO, 2019)

The study titled “I’d Blush If I Could” addresses not only Siri, but also Google Assistant, Cortana, and Alexa. According to UNESCO, the feminization of digital assistants can help gender biases take root and spread.

Something worth mentioning is that Siri does not select female voice by default in some regions. When the language is Arabic, French, Dutch, or British English, the voice assistant uses the male voice.

Siri’s voice selection will be activated when consumers update their iPhone to the next version of iOS. Apple is currently testing this feature in the beta version with the two voices in English.

The new voices use Apple’s neural text-to-speech (TTS) engine, which guarantees the fluency of the assistant’s sentences. The technology company has 38 voices that take advantage of this technology, being those of Ireland, Italy and Russia the most recent to join.

