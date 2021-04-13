Siri reveals that Apple’s next event will be on April 20 | Technology

Siri has confirmed that the next Apple event is held next week, although it only gives this information in the English version.

There was expectation to know when the next big Apple event would be and several dates were being considered, but the company had not advanced anything at the moment, until someone asked Siri a few hours ago and this one has done the job for which it is programmed: to give information.

As revealed in XDA Developers, the company’s voice assistant, in the English version, responds with the data when you ask when the next Apple event will be held, exactly reports that “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com. “

It is anecdotal that it is through Siri as it is known, but not for that reason less fun and different pages have been in charge of sharing the information showing in a popup like this:

Yet no official confirmation has been received from the company, although it is hoped that Siri is not wrong in his answer, something that would be quite confusing. In any case, some details have already been advanced about this event that will be broadcast online.

In principle, Everything points to it being an event that focuses almost entirely on the new iPads that will have a general redesign, with special attention to screen and edges. But as always, Apple’s opacity leaves a lot of conjecture and they talk again about dedicating a while to new AirTags or even AirPods.

In any case, the most important thing is that it seems that next week we will have a new Keynote from Apple and we already know what it means for the industry: We will all be attentive to see what the company surprises us with again.