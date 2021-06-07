Siri reaches third-party devices

HomeKit also had its moment in the inaugural keynote of WWDC 2021. Apple took a step forward to improve the integration of your products in home use, and the news is really interesting.

Among the highlights is Siri integration with non-Cupertino signature devices. In principle, Apple’s assistant will be available on home devices, although there is still no list of compatible products. At the conference it was only shown to interact with a smart thermostat. With this announcement, the apple firm ratified its commitment to the Matter standard, developed together with Apple, Google, Amazon and Zigbee, among other companies. Interoperability will be available with iOS 15.

One of Apple’s firsts for the smart home coming from HomeKit is the ability to ask Siri on the HomePod to run a series or movie on the TV. The Cupertino firm promises voice recognition for everyone in the house. On the other hand, the HomePod Mini can be used as an Apple TV speaker, a highly anticipated option by users.

HomeKit improvements are also joined by new features to register keys in iOS 15, as well as controls from the renewed Home application for Apple Watch. Among the new functions, users can control security cameras and see who knocks on the door, directly from the smartwatch.

But that’s not all, since you can also interact with other accessories from the smartwatch. So, for example, a user can send an “intercom” message that will be played in other rooms of the house via HomePod or HomePod Mini. Or interact with lighting and other installed fixtures that are compatible.

Apple improves the HomeKit experience and wants to take it to a new level

It is also worth noting that HomeKit now allows view multiple security cameras via Apple TV. The technology offers the possibility of creating a mosaic with the feeds corresponding to the different areas of the home. This option will be useful to control the arrival of packages at the door of the house, for example.

With HomeKit, Apple definitely understands that it has the tools to make the smart home a truly complete experience. Surely there will be even more news in the coming months.

tvOS 15 went almost unnoticed, but it had its news

Regarding tvOS, it also presents some new features in its version 15. Although the operating system was practically unnoticed by WWDC 2021, a couple of facts are worth mentioning. Software for Apple TV will receive support for spatial audio, which can be enjoyed through the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max. This feature will also be available on macOS.

The SharePlay option announced for iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and MacOS 12 also says present on Apple TV. Through this platform, multiple users can share TV series or movies on your devices during a FaceTime video call. The Cupertino firm promises to keep users in touch and perfectly in sync.

In addition, Apple TV adds the section “Shared with you”, as well as a section called “For all of you”, in order to improve the recommendations according to which users of the house are watching television together.

TvOS 15 beta 1 is now available for developers who want to install it on their Apple TV. In July, the public beta would be launched for those who are registered in the beta software program of the Californian firm. In terms of compatibility, tvOS 15 will work with the fourth generation Apple TV HD, and with both versions of Apple TV 4K.

Read this too …