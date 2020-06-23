In iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 there have been many interface changes, in addition to many other new features, and one of them is related to the full-screen interfaces of incoming calls and Siri. With this version of the operating systems both will go to occupy only one section of the screen, the one necessary to display the information.

Let nothing interrupt our workflow

Until now, when we invoked our favorite assistant, the Siri interface occupied the entire screen. In most cases it was useful, since we saw all the information we wanted to consult, but, in others it was a little intrusive. If, for example, we just wanted to set a reminder or an alarm clock, Siri’s voice confirmation was enough, and a total disruption to the workflow on the spot could be awkward.

Fortunately on iOS and iPadOS 14 Siri redesigns its interface to occupy only the space necessary to display the information. In some cases, for example if we ask Siri to open an app, no answer even appears.

Similarly, Apple has redesigned the notification of incoming calls so that it does not fill the entire screen. Now the calls we receive will appear as a notification at the top of the screen, from which we can reply with the green button, reject with the red button or swipe up to ignore and hide the notification.

Undoubtedly, these are changes that will favor the flow of work in the devices and will make common tasks, such as answering a call, more comfortable and simple. And all without interrupting ourselves unnecessarily.

